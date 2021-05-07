 Skip to main content
North Bend Area Community Band set to resume practicing
North Bend Area Community Band set to resume practicing

North Bend Area Community Band

Bruce Bartels, retired music educator from Fremont, will again be directing the North Bend Area Community Band. The first practice for the 2021 summer season is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the North Bend Central old gym.

 Tony Gray, Fremont Tribune

After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the North Bend Area Community Band members will be getting together and practicing for some summer concerts.

The first practice for the 2021 summer season will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the North Bend Central old gym. Anyone interested in playing with the band this summer is invited to bring their instrument and come to practice May 20. Newcomers are always welcome.

Horn masks will be mandatory for all wind instruments for practices and concerts. When inside the school building for practices, face masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn while not playing an instrument.

Bruce Bartels, retired music educator, of Fremont will again be directing the band.

Since all venues and community events have not resumed prepandemic scheduling, the band will not be playing their usual number of summer concerts in 2021.

“Even with the limited number of concerts, band members are excited to be able to get together and play their instruments,” said Carol Bohling, president of the band.

