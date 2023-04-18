The North Bend Area Community Band will begin practice for the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the North Bend Central Band Room. Weekly practices will continue throughout the spring.

Ryan Baldwin, North Bend Central band director, will be directing the band. Bruce Bartels, who has directed the band since 2010, is stepping down as the director.

The North Bend Area Community Band was organized in 1987 and members enjoy playing at community events and festivals in the surrounding area. For more information or to schedule the band to play, contact Carol Bohling, president of the band, at 402-652-8166.

Any one of any age who plays an instrument is welcome to play with the band. Bohling said they are hoping more high school and college students will play with the band this season. Those interested should bring their instrument and attend practice on Tuesday, April 25.