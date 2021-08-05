North Bend Area Community Band to perform at Dodge County Fair

The North Bend Area Community Band will be playing at the Dodge County Fair at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Exhibit Hall.
The repertoire for the 30-plus-piece concert band includes patriotic, big band, marches, as well as other selections.
Besides North Bend and Morse Bluff, players are from Fremont, Schuyler, Hooper, Valparaiso, Blair, Omaha and Lincoln. The band, which was organized 35 years ago, is directed by Bruce Bartels, retired music educator, of Fremont.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
