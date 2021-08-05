 Skip to main content
North Bend Area Community Band to perform at Dodge County Fair
editor's pick top story

The North Bend Area Community Band will be playing at the Dodge County Fair at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in the Exhibit Hall.

The repertoire for the 30-plus-piece concert band includes patriotic, big band, marches, as well as other selections.

Besides North Bend and Morse Bluff, players are from Fremont, Schuyler, Hooper, Valparaiso, Blair, Omaha and Lincoln. The band, which was organized 35 years ago, is directed by Bruce Bartels, retired music educator, of Fremont.

