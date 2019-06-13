Does your dad love baseball, car shows or music?
If so, you’re in luck because this Father’s Day weekend features all of those activities.
Here’s a round-up of area events to help you plan your weekend:
College World SeriesFriday is the opening celebration day for the College World Series.
Team practices and autograph sessions with the eight teams – Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi State, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt – will take place from 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
The CWS Fan Fest, which provides family friendly entertainment, including NCAA-sport interactive games, photo opportunities, prizes and more, will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Lot C and Mike Fahey Street near the ballpark.
The parade of teams down Mike Fahey Street to the ballpark will begin at 8:30 p.m.
The opening ceremony is set from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park. There will be Olympic-style team introductions, the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Air Force parachute team, music by Eli Young Band and a fireworks finale.
Fans attending the free opening celebration day activities on Friday also can receive free general admission to June 17-21 games. To sign up, fans can visit the CWS table at Gate 1 in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Event ambassadors will assist with applications.
On Sunday, successful, qualifying fans will receive a digital voucher. Those fans can print their voucher and redeem it at the park’s box office. Vouchers will be for Games 5-12 and can be redeemed depending on general admission availability.
General admission tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and allow fans access to about 5,500 seats and standing room only for an additional 1,500 fans.
Mead DaysMead Days will take place from Friday through Sunday in Mead.
Events on Friday, which begin at 6 p.m., will include a beer garden, live polka music, food stand, pop garden and kids’ activities, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the football field.
Saturday will be jam-packed with activities. A color fun run is set for 8 a.m. Other sporting events will include a co-ed sand volleyball tournament (9 a.m.), horseshoe tournament (1 p.m.), state-sanctioned kiddie tractor pull (1 p.m.), and a Chinese horseshoe tournament (7 p.m.)
The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. from Mead High School. A craft tent will be open from 1-5 p.m. During that same time, a variety of kids’ activities will be featured. A $10 wristband per child will be good for seven inflatable/bounce attractions, log rides, a petting zoo, and pony rides.
There will be a superhero and princess show from 2-4 p.m. A youth movie double feature will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the high school commons area. A street dance featuring 4 On The Floor is set for 8 p.m. to midnight.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., downtown Mead will be filled with classic cars participating in the Mead Days Show ‘N Shine. The free event with sponsored trophies also will include live music, a food stand, and beer garden.
Indoor car showThe Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be hosting a two-day indoor car show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Over 150 autos will be on display around historic aircraft inside the museum. The purpose of the show is to feature rare finds and collectibles from every era starting with the early 1900s, featuring a 1923 Model T, a 1929 Ford Roadster and a 1937 Studebaker Extremeliner.
The show also will feature hotrods and specialty cars such as Burt Reynolds’ personal 1977 Firebird Trans AM that was built to resemble the vehicle from “Smokey and the Bandit,” a 1957 Chevy Black Widow, 1981 DeLorean and custom paint jobs on a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS and a 2006 Ford Mustang.
An opening ceremony parachute performance by the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club will be at noon on Saturday. There will be an indoor beer garden for dads and a Kona Ice Truck for youth.
The beer garden includes music by DJ Chris Chapman. Guests can spin to win prizes at the Museum of American Speed booth and take a free picture inside a race car. The show will conclude with an award ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show is included in general admission. Museum admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and military, and $6 for youth ages 4-12.
Polka partyThe 39th Annual Polka Party, presented by Moostash Joe Tours, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Christensen Field Main Arena in Fremont.
Everyone is invited to enjoy eight hours of dancing to live polka music.
The lineup includes: Mark Vyhlidal Orchestra, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; The Happy Players, 2-4 p.m.; Duffy Behlorad Orchestra under the direction of Kevin Koopman, 4-7 p.m.
Beer, food and soda concessions will be provided by the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club.