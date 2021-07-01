Numerous fireworks displays and community celebrations are planned for Fourth of July weekend

It’s time to get ready for a festive weekend of events.
From backyard barbecues to community celebrations, Fourth of July weekend means a full slate of patriotic activities and fireworks displays.
Here’s a rundown of area Fourth of July events to help you plan your weekend:
Patriotic concert
The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band’s commercial music group, Raptor, will present a free, all-ages concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 31st Avenue and Farnam Street, in Omaha.
The 75-minute program will all types of American music from rock, pop and country, to soul, jazz and funk.
Highlights will include songs made famous by Dolly Parton, James Brown, Johnny Cash, Pharrell Williams, Fleetwood Mac, and the many artists of Motown. The concert will conclude with a special musical salute to all of our military service members, past and present, who have served our country.
Arlington Summer Sizzle
Arlington will be full of activities on Saturday when it hosts Arlington Summer Sizzle. Most events will take place at Bell Creek Park.
A barbecue contest will begin at 7 a.m., followed by a flag ceremony and slow pitch softball tournament at 8 a.m., a 5K run/walk at 8:05 a.m., a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at 9 a.m., and a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m.
The 4-H Sizzle Grill will open at 11 a.m. Train rides, a kiddie parade, and waterslide also will start at 11 a.m.
Tasting for the barbecue contest is set for 1 p.m. A tug-a-war will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be inflatables at 5:30 p.m. An FFA dinner also will start at 5:30 p.m.
The Pokorny Brothers, featuring Taylor Wakefield, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Silver Moon Band at 8:30 p.m.
A fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. Tune to 87.9 FM during the show.
Throughout the day, there also will be GaGa ball, four-square volleyball, and free access to Arlington’s pool.
Party in the Park
Oakland’s annual Party in the Park will take place on Saturday at Oakland City Park. The event begins at 6 p.m.
The celebration will feature activities for kids, food, a beer garden, photo opportunities with Mrs. Nebraska Jane Nincehelser, Ducks on the Logan, and a fireworks display at dusk.
Hooper celebration
A full day of activities are planned in Hooper on Sunday for its Fourth of July celebration.
A variety of sporting events will take place, including a fun run, softball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, miniature golf, and a cornhole tournament.
A car show will line Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. A coin dive will begin at 1 p.m. at Hooper City Pool, followed by kiddie water fights at 2 p.m. and an old-fashioned hymn sing from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The parade will start at 5 p.m. on Main Street. A pie and ice cream social will follow the parade at Hooper Auditorium.
The beer garden will open at noon. Live music by Themotherdudes is set for 7 p.m. at Hooper Park. The band will play until the fireworks at dusk, then again until midnight.
West Point celebration
Neligh Park will be the site of West Point’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.
The day will begin with a fun run/walk at 7:30 p.m. A sand volleyball tournament will start at 8 a.m. and a cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m.
There will be a farmers market, vendors, live music and American Veterans Park tours from 8-11 a.m. A “WOW us with Your Wheels” parade is set for 10 a.m.
A bounce house and inflatables will be on hand from 4-9 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be serving beef and pork sandwiches from 4:30-7 p.m. Additional food vendors will be open from 4-11 p.m.
A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. Tune in to 107.9 FM for synchronized music during the fireworks.
Ralston celebration
Ralston’s annual Independence Day celebration boasts Nebraska’s largest parade.
The 61st Annual Independence Day parade will start at 1 p.m. Sunday. The parade, emceed by EJ and Hoss from KAT 103.7 FM, will go from 84th and Q streets through downtown Ralston to 72nd and Main streets.
Following the parade there will be fire department water fights at 77th and Main streets.
A fireworks spectacular will begin at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.) at Ralston Arena, 72nd and Q streets.
Fireworks displays
In additional to area celebrations that include fireworks, there are many other fireworks displays planned in the area.
The following area fireworks shows are listed as being public displays: Fremont fireworks show, 10 p.m., July 3, Christensen Field; south of Valley Shores Lake, 9:50 p.m., July 3, Valley; Woodcliff Lakes, 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4, south of Fremont; Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area, 10 p.m., July 4, Wahoo; island in middle of Mallard Landing Lake, 10 p.m., July 4, Valley; Brink Park’s south field, 10 p.m. July 4, Lyons.