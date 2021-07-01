Numerous fireworks displays and community celebrations are planned for Fourth of July weekend

A car show will line Main Street from noon to 4 p.m. A coin dive will begin at 1 p.m. at Hooper City Pool, followed by kiddie water fights at 2 p.m. and an old-fashioned hymn sing from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The parade will start at 5 p.m. on Main Street. A pie and ice cream social will follow the parade at Hooper Auditorium.

The beer garden will open at noon. Live music by Themotherdudes is set for 7 p.m. at Hooper Park. The band will play until the fireworks at dusk, then again until midnight.

West Point celebration

Neligh Park will be the site of West Point’s Fourth of July celebration on Sunday.

The day will begin with a fun run/walk at 7:30 p.m. A sand volleyball tournament will start at 8 a.m. and a cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m.

There will be a farmers market, vendors, live music and American Veterans Park tours from 8-11 a.m. A “WOW us with Your Wheels” parade is set for 10 a.m.

A bounce house and inflatables will be on hand from 4-9 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be serving beef and pork sandwiches from 4:30-7 p.m. Additional food vendors will be open from 4-11 p.m.