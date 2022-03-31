 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opera house luncheon set for April 6

Fremont Opera House

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will host a luncheon on April 6. Tim Howard will perform on the acoustic guitar.  

 FILE PHOTO

The Fremont Opera House will be hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, April 6, at 541 N. Broad St. in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Tim Howard will provide musical entertainment on the acoustic guitar.

The cost is $15 per person. Attendees are asked to bring cash or check for payment on the day of the luncheon.

Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by April 4 by visiting fremontoperahouse.org. A confirmation message will appear on your screen after you complete the form. You will not receive an e-mail confirmation.

