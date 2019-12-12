The Pathfinder Chorus will launch the Christmas season with four holiday concerts this month.
Besides Fremont, the concerts include two in West Point and one in Omaha.
On Saturday, the men’s a cappella singing group will present the Annual Pathfinder Chorus Salvation Army Christmas Benefit Concert.
The event called, “Our Christmas Blessing to You,” starts at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Admission to the concert is free. A freewill donation will be accepted with proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army in Fremont.
In the past, the fundraiser has garnered about $5,000 or $6,000 for the Salvation Army and as many as 800 or 900 people have attended, said Pathfinder Chorus President Steve Slykhuis.
Slykhuis hopes area residents will make donations for the Salvation Army during the Fremont concert — noting the great need, especially since mid-March flooding.
“After the events of the last year, they need it more than ever,” Slykhuis said.
Pathfinder fundraising concerts are planned in other communities as well.
The chorus will present “Christmas at the Theater” concerts at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the community theater at 237 N. Main St., in West Point. Tickets cost $20 each with proceeds benefiting the historic theater. Ticket information is available at http://westpointcommunitytheatre.org and tickets may be purchased at that website. Information is available by calling 402-372-2250.
On Sunday, the chorus will present the “Christmas at the Kroc” concert at 4 p.m. in the Kroc Assembly Hall in The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 2825 Y St., Omaha.
Tickets for that concert are $20 each and may be purchased at: https://www.pathfinderchorus.org/purchase-tickets with proceeds benefiting the Kroc Center Youth Fine Arts Program.
Shows in West Point and Omaha will be the same as the one presented Saturday afternoon in Fremont.
“We’re starting out with our Christmas message to make sure everyone knows the reason for the season,” said Slykhuis, who also serves as master of ceremonies.
You have free articles remaining.
Concert-goers will hear traditional favorites such as: “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “Silent Night.”
Slykhuis said the chorus will present an exciting, new arrangement of “What Child Is This?”
The second half of the concert will be more secular in nature.
Songs will include “Little Saint Nick” and “Happy Holidays.” This portion of the concert will include “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Auld Lang Syne.”
It also will feature what Slyhkuis describes as an incredible arrangement by Paul Hegstrom of “God Bless Us, Everyone.”
Andrew Barber, the new Pathfinder Chorus director, will direct the presentations.
Slykhuis noted that the chorus won’t be performing at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Omaha this year due to a schedule change for their worship events during the holidays.
But he encourages the public to attend the other concerts.
“We invite the community to join us for some Christmas cheer to put their hearts in the right place for the season,” Slykhuis said.
He believes area residents will benefit from attending.
“This concert will take your mind off the hustle and bustle of our busy lives and allow you to focus on things that are really important like faith and family,” Slykhuis said.
Slykhuis also will share some silly holiday jokes and puns.
“This concert allows people to laugh, although the quality of the jokes has been brought into question,” he said in a light-hearted manner. “Many Pathfinders — myself included — think this is the most fun singing we have all year.”