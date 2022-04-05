Pathfinder Chorus spring show set for April 9

The Pathfinder Chorus will be presenting “A Night at the Movies” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., in Fremont.
The men's a cappella chorus will be performing movie songs from the 1950s to the 2000s.
All seats are general admission.
Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, go to pathfinderchorus.org or call Lee Cavner at 402-720-8253 or Jim Lindgren at 402-720-4805.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
