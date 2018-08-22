The Fremont-based Pathfinder Chorus will be the special guest at a 3 p.m. concert on Sunday at the Rose Theater, 20th and Farnam streets, in Omaha.
The program, sponsored by the River City Theatre Organ Society of Omaha, will feature Rob Richards, Disney’s Hollywood El Capitan Theatre pipe organist. Richards will be playing the Rose Theater’s historic Wurlitzer Theatre pipe organ.
The Rose Wurlitzer is the only theatre pipe organ in Nebraska in concert condition and is maintained by the River City Theatre Organ Society of Omaha.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. The fundraiser insures that the Wurlitzer will continue to be maintained and presented for future generations to enjoy.