Pathfinder Place plans drive-thru concert
Local News

A drive-thru concert will take place from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.

Everyone is invited to drive up to the Pathfinder Place parking lot and enjoy a live concert by Bill Chrastil. Pathfinder Place will provide a radio station to tune into to listen to the music from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.

Call Shayla at 402-720-6018 for more information.

