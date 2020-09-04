Pathfinder Place plans drive-thru concert

A drive-thru concert will take place from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., in Fremont.
Everyone is invited to drive up to the Pathfinder Place parking lot and enjoy a live concert by Bill Chrastil. Pathfinder Place will provide a radio station to tune into to listen to the music from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.
Call Shayla at 402-720-6018 for more information.
