 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Piano concert set for Friday at Kimmel Theatre

  • 0
Local News

Katherine Turner, Midland University Collaborative Pianist, will perform a concert of classical arts songs at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Kimmel Theatre on the Midland campus.

Admission is free and open to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ashton Kutcher breaks down in tears over twin brother's near-death experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News