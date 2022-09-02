Polka Sunday event set in rural Hooper

Two rural churches are combining polka music and a good cause this month.

The public is invited to the “God’s Work. Our Hands” Polka Sunday. The worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1843 County Road E in rural Hooper.

Activities begin with pre-service music by Lonnie Piitz and several of his band members. They also will accompany the singing during the service.

After the service, all are invited to stay for a meal catered by Hooper’s Market on Main. A freewill offering will be accepted to help defray the cost of the day.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America started the “God’s Work. Our Hands” program in 2013. Its purpose is to encourage ELCA congregations to perform service to others.

St. Paul’s and Elim Lutheran Church in rural Hooper added a twist to the program by providing a polka music worship service, said the Rev. Judy Johnson, pastor of both congregations.

The two churches are co-hosting the event this year after being unable to have it since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson describes the event as a joyful and music-filled worship service.

Since 2015, Lonnie Piitz, leader of the Leo Lonnie Polka Band and Orchestra of Brainard, and several band members have played before and during the worship service.

“The worship service includes Christian lyrics to familiar polka tunes,” Johnson said.

In addition, the churches collect a missions offering. This year, the missions offering will be directed to Mission Field, a Christian substance abuse treatment program in Nebraska City. Vic Johns is chief executive officer of Mission Field.

“Vic Johns and his wife, Jeri, have a passion for their work, and in just a few years have been instrumental in purchasing a former nursing home in Nebraska City for Mission Field, assembling a top-notch staff, and getting accredited for both in-patient and outpatient for the facility,” Johnson said.

Mission Field provides a 34-bed residential treatment setting for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health diagnosis.

Besides residential treatment, it offers medically supervised Detox services and intensive outpatient counseling.

Since opening, it’s had an average clinical stay of 41 days, a program completion rate of almost 84% and has served almost 600 clients.

The offering from the two churches will go toward helping provide necessities for the program.

“I can see God at work in our connection with Mission Field,” Johnson said.

Johns said Mission Field has been blessed by the support of the Christian community.

“We see God at work by stretching our ideas that treatment consists only of medical and therapeutic work,” he said in a letter to Johnson. “The Lord has shown us that faith in God, obedience to his word, support from like-minded people, who are willing to take risks on the disenfranchised, is the best way to change lives.”

Johns said he and his wife have witnessed life change.

“We’ve seen families restored, relationships restored, lives restored through the power of Jesus Christ,” he said.