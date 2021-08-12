Prague, Valley and West Point will be buzzing with activity this weekend

Daily admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15. Children ages 9 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Season tickets to the fair are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

All entertainment at the fair is included in the gate price. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cumingcountyfair.com.

Other area events taking place this weekend include:

Valley Days

The community celebration in Valley begins on Friday and continues through Sunday.

There will be a beer garden and street dance from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday in downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play at the street dance.

Kids zone activities are planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Valley City Park. The DC West Youth Sports Organization will be sponsoring a beer garden and street dance from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the city park tennis courts. There will be live music by One2Go, food trucks and fireworks. A teen dance will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A car show and craft show are both scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Spruce Street. A doggy dip from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at Valley’s pool will give your pooch a place to cool off.