Prague, Valley and West Point will be buzzing with activity this weekend

While other area county fairs are in the books for this year, the Cuming County Fair in West Point is just getting underway today.
From 4-H and open class competitions to bicycle action shows and live music, the Cuming County Fair has something for everyone.
The Robbie Pfunder Bicycle Action Show and Wildlife Encounters are among the entertainment options that will be offered multiple times each day of the fair, which continues through Sunday.
The bicycle action show is an interactive experience which features a variety of stunts performed on a mountain bike, set to family-friendly music.
There also will be a carnival by Garry Moore Amusements and appearances by Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove and Colors da Clown.
A Mid-America Truck & Tractor Pullers event is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulling Association will be entertaining the crowd at 6 p.m. Friday. Bull riding will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Mason Michaels, a country music singer/songwriter, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by Sheila Greenland at 10 p.m. playing original music and covers of popular country, rock and pop songs.
The demolition derby is set for noon on Sunday. Other events on Sunday include turtle and frog races at 1 p.m. and the fair parade at 5 p.m.
Daily admission to the fair is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10-15. Children ages 9 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Season tickets to the fair are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
All entertainment at the fair is included in the gate price. For a full schedule of events, visit www.cumingcountyfair.com.
Other area events taking place this weekend include:
Valley Days
The community celebration in Valley begins on Friday and continues through Sunday.
There will be a beer garden and street dance from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday in downtown Valley. The group Now and Forever will play at the street dance.
Kids zone activities are planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday in Valley City Park. The DC West Youth Sports Organization will be sponsoring a beer garden and street dance from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the city park tennis courts. There will be live music by One2Go, food trucks and fireworks. A teen dance will take place from 7-10 p.m. at the park.
A car show and craft show are both scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on Spruce Street. A doggy dip from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at Valley’s pool will give your pooch a place to cool off.
Woody the One Man Band will be playing from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Spruce Street Tavern.
Beer Barrel Days
Prague’s annual Beer Barrel Days will take place Friday through Sunday.
The opening night features a burger bash by the Prague American Legion from 6-8 p.m. and live music by Larry Musilek (6-8 p.m.) and Silas Creek (8 p.m. to midnight) in the park.
An adult and youth fishing tournament at 7 a.m. at Czechland Lake will kick off Saturday’s festivities. The 9th Annual Run to Rescue will begin at 8 a.m. Bounce houses will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. in the park.
A Czech Heritage Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. It will include vendors, cold beverages and a Czech dinner of pork, dumplings and kraut/kolace in the Prague Parish Hall.
A variety of music will be featured during the celebration, including an accordion jam led by Brad Husak, the Happy Players Band, Leo Lennie, and Jim Mastny and the Merry Musicians.
A kiddie parade (11:30 a.m.), Bohemian water fight (1 p.m.), kiddie tractor pull (2 p.m.), ice cream social (3 p.m.), Bohemian mule bar (5-7 p.m.) and live music by Mojo Filter (8 p.m. to midnight) also are planned on Saturday.
Sunday will include breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Prague Fire Hall, kolache grand championship from 10 a.m. to noon, bingo from noon to 2 p.m., a wine and beer tasting from 2-5 p.m., and music by Route Sixsix from 2-5 p.m. and Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons from 6-10 p.m.
Mark Vylidahl Band concert
The Mark Vylidahl Band will be playing a concert from 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the Fremont Opera House parking lot at 541 N. Broad St.
The evening will include polka music and dancing with beer, brats and pretzels.
Admission is $5 at the door. Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. The rain date is Aug. 19.