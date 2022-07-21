PRCA Rodeo and Saunders County Fair set to begin in Wahoo

Three nights of rodeo followed by the county fair – that’s what begins today at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

The 67th anniversary of the Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo kicks off tonight and continues through Saturday. Each evening has a different theme.

Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night where all 4-H’ers wearing 4-H gear are admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor.

Friday night is military night. All active military and veterans get in free with an ID. There also will be a special military tribute at the start of the rodeo.

Seniors Night is set for Saturday. All seniors age 65 and older will receive $10 admission tickets.

Gates open each evening at 6:30 p.m. The concession stand will open and free pony rides will be offered to kids younger than 5 years old. The beer garden also will be open on Friday and Saturday nights.

The rodeo action will begin at 8 p.m. During intermission at 9 p.m., kids will participate in mutton bustin’ and a nickel toss. Registration for mutton bustin’ is already full. The rodeo will wrap up at 10 p.m.

Pro Rodeo Clown Ronald Burton will be entertaining the rodeo attendees. He has been entertaining rodeo fans for over 20 years.

Rodeo tickets at the gate will be $18 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free. Box seats may be purchased for $25.

Three-night rodeo passes will be on sale Thursday night only at the rodeo box office. Passes are $42 for adults and $15 for kids.

The Saunders County Fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday in conjunction with the rodeo. Saturday night is wristband night at the carnival.

The 2022 Saunders County Fair officially gets underway on Sunday, July 24, and will continue through Sunday, July 31, in Wahoo. An abundance of 4-H shows will take place throughout the fair along with many special activities and events.

Fair festivities will begin with a praise and worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the open air pavilion.

Later that afternoon, the fair’s tractor and truck pulls will begin at 1 p.m. in the rodeo arena. General admission tickets will be $15. Kids 10 and under will receive free admission. Pit passes may be purchased for $30.

On Tuesday, 4-H and FFA members can beat the heat at pool day. All 4-H and FFA members are invited to swim for free from 1-5 p.m. at the Wahoo Aquatic Center. Visit the fair office to get your free pass.

Free polka with Angie Kriz and The Polkatoons will take place from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday in the open air pavilion. The beer garden will be available and food vendors will be open.

The Wahoo Area Kiwanis Club will be sponsoring a pancake breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the west picnic shelter on the fairgrounds. Pancakes, sausage and a drink will be served. The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for youth ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6. All proceeds will support youth-related projects in the community.

Frontier Co-op will be sponsoring a free watermelon feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday near the rodeo arena during the ATV and tractor driving contests.

RORRing Entertainment will be bringing its interactive stock car racing system to the fair. All ages are invited to race their friends on the giant track from noon to 6 p.m. July 27 and July 28. The track will be located near the equipment display.

Sunset Sips, a wine and beer tasting event, will take place from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday in the open air pavilion. Everyone 21 and over is invited to sample win and craft beer from local vendors and enjoy the music of Joe Cockson. Admission is $10.

The Saunders County Fair parade will take its way through downtown Wahoo on Thursday, July 28. The parade will start at 5 p.m.

Figure 8 races will begin at 7 p.m. July 28 in the rodeo arena. The demolition derby is set for 7 p.m. Friday, July 29. It will include cars, combines and mini vans.

General admission tickets for both events are $15. Kids 10 and younger will be admitted free. Pit passes are $30.

Country music artist Craig Morgan will be headlining this year’s Saunders County Fair concert, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 30. He will be joined by special guest Randall King. Early gate entry is at 6 p.m. while standard gate entry is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at saunderscountyfair.com.

The fair carnival will be open from 7-11 p.m. July 26-30. Wristband nights are July 23, 26 and 30.

A full schedule of events can be found at saunderscountyfair.com.