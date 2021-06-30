 Skip to main content
Rescheduled concert will kick off John C. Fremont Days weekend
Rescheduled concert will kick off John C. Fremont Days weekend

The final Concert in the Park featuring Silver Moon, which was canceled on June 24 due to weather, will now kick off the John C. Fremont Days weekend.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in the Chautauqua tent at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

