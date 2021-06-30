Rescheduled concert will kick off John C. Fremont Days weekend

The final Concert in the Park featuring Silver Moon, which was canceled on June 24 due to weather, will now kick off the John C. Fremont Days weekend.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, in the Chautauqua tent at John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, in Fremont.
Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today