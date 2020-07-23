Saunders County Fair schedule
Sunday, July 26
Praise and worship service, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion
4-H Favorite Foods Review, noon, Commercial Building
Pick-up 4-H Fair Shirts, noon, fair office
Demo derby, 1 p.m., Rodeo Arena
4-H Fashion Show, 1 p.m., 4-H Building
4-H Dog Agility, Rally & Showmanship, 1 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Dog Obedience, 30 minutes after dog agility
Monday, July 27
Drop off silent auction entries, all day, fair office
Cat show, 9 a.m.
4-H Archery Contest, 9:30 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H BB Gun Shooting Competition, 2 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H Air Riffle Shooting Competition, 30 minutes following BB gun shooting
4-H Public Fashion Review, 6 p.m., Open Air Pavilion
Tuesday, July 28
Drop off silent auction entries, all day, fair office
4-H Horse Show, 9 a.m., Rodeo Arena
4-H and FFA static exhibits entry, 4:30-8 p.m., 4-H Building
Wednesday, July 29
Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H ATV Safety Driving, 8 a.m., Rodeo Arena
Judging of 4-H exhibits, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4-H Building
4-H Tractor Driving Contest, noon, Rodeo Arena
Wine and beer tasting, 7-10 p.m., Rodeo Arena
Thursday, July 30
Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Dairy Goat Show, 9 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Dairy Cattle Show, 30 minutes following Dairy Goat Show
4-H Sheep Show, noon, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H Meat Goat Show, 30 minutes following the Sheep Show
Figure 8 Races, 7 p.m., Rodeo Arena
Friday, July 31
Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H Rabbit Show, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion
4-H Poultry Show, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion
4-H and FFA Beef Show, 10:30 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Concert gates open, 7 p.m.
38 Special and Blackhawk Concert, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Bid on silent auction entries, 8 a.m. to noon, Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Household Pets Show, 9 a.m., Open Air Pavilion
4-H Swine Show, 10 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Clover Kids Show, 10:30 a.m., Open Air Pavilion
Final auction animals declared, noon, fair office
Kids Pedal Pull, 1 p.m., Open Air Pavilion
Tractor and Semi/Truck Pull, 4 p.m., Rodeo Arena
Sunday, Aug. 2
Static exhibits and open class released, noon to 2 p.m.
All sale animals on grounds, noon
4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, 1:30 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
4-H Livestock Sale, 2 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!