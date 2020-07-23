Saunders County Fair schedule
Saunders County Fair schedule

Sunday, July 26

Praise and worship service, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion

4-H Favorite Foods Review, noon, Commercial Building

Pick-up 4-H Fair Shirts, noon, fair office

Demo derby, 1 p.m., Rodeo Arena

4-H Fashion Show, 1 p.m., 4-H Building

4-H Dog Agility, Rally & Showmanship, 1 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Dog Obedience, 30 minutes after dog agility

Monday, July 27

Drop off silent auction entries, all day, fair office

Cat show, 9 a.m.

4-H Archery Contest, 9:30 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H BB Gun Shooting Competition, 2 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H Air Riffle Shooting Competition, 30 minutes following BB gun shooting

4-H Public Fashion Review, 6 p.m., Open Air Pavilion

Tuesday, July 28

Drop off silent auction entries, all day, fair office

4-H Horse Show, 9 a.m., Rodeo Arena

4-H and FFA static exhibits entry, 4:30-8 p.m., 4-H Building

Wednesday, July 29

Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H ATV Safety Driving, 8 a.m., Rodeo Arena

Judging of 4-H exhibits, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 4-H Building

4-H Tractor Driving Contest, noon, Rodeo Arena

Wine and beer tasting, 7-10 p.m., Rodeo Arena

Thursday, July 30

Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Dairy Goat Show, 9 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Dairy Cattle Show, 30 minutes following Dairy Goat Show

4-H Sheep Show, noon, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H Meat Goat Show, 30 minutes following the Sheep Show

Figure 8 Races, 7 p.m., Rodeo Arena

Friday, July 31

Bid on silent auction entries, all day, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H Rabbit Show, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion

4-H Poultry Show, 10 a.m., Open Air Pavilion

4-H and FFA Beef Show, 10:30 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Concert gates open, 7 p.m.

38 Special and Blackhawk Concert, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Bid on silent auction entries, 8 a.m. to noon, Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Household Pets Show, 9 a.m., Open Air Pavilion

4-H Swine Show, 10 a.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

Clover Kids Show, 10:30 a.m., Open Air Pavilion

Final auction animals declared, noon, fair office

Kids Pedal Pull, 1 p.m., Open Air Pavilion

Tractor and Semi/Truck Pull, 4 p.m., Rodeo Arena

Sunday, Aug. 2

Static exhibits and open class released, noon to 2 p.m.

All sale animals on grounds, noon

4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, 1:30 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

4-H Livestock Sale, 2 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion

