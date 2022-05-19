Scribner and Fremont offering everything from bull riding to free fishing this weekend

Between Scribner and Fremont this weekend, you can enjoy bull riding, concerts, a fishing derby, and a poker run.

Scribner has three days of events planned, kicking off on Friday night with the First Annual Battle of the Bulls.

Admission will be $10 per person, with children younger than 10 and those with a valid military ID entering for free.

All profits from Battle of the Bulls will go to the Dodge County Fair Foundation to help with the costs of hosting the Dodge County Fair.

“The sport of rodeo is such an exciting thing to watch; we wanted to bring some of that to Scribner by hosting a bull riding event,” said event coordinator Ryan Whitaker. “And to top it all off, it’s for a good cause. We are happy to support our local fair in any way we can while also providing a night of entertainment.”

Battle of the Bulls will begin at 7 p.m. at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. It will include bull riding, mutton bustin’ for the kids and Money the Hard Way, a women’s-only event that consists of trying to remove a $100 bill from the head of a wild mini-bull.

“This is truly a local event, as 90% of our sponsorships are from local businesses. It shows the passion Scribner has to offer events like Battle of the Bulls to area families. It also speaks volumes with how much Scribner supports the Dodge County Fair. Scribner is an ag community, and they’re proud of it,” said marketing coordinator Elizabeth Valla.

Freedom Fest

The Miles for Heroes Freedom Fest begins Saturday in downtown Scribner.

“Miles for Heroes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising support and awareness for veterans of the United States Military, and helping those who continue to battle the effects of combat here at home,” the organization’s website states. “Based out of Northeast Nebraska, M4H focuses on helping individuals combat PTSD by promoting and discovering a passion within outdoor activities. We were founded with the simple belief of giving back to those who have given so much to our country.”

Three musical performances – Justin Kane, Dylan Bloom and Creed Fisher – are planned for Saturday on Scribner’s Main Street. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m.

Kane was born and raised in Mitchell, Nebraska. He performed in several musical events throughout high school, but following graduation, he decided to join the U.S. Navy. He served for nine years, including two deployments to the Persian Gulf.

Following his service, he turned to his love for music and decided to share his love for his country through country music.

Bloom, a country artist, is a native of North Bend. He began fronting his first band alongside his father Dean Bloom, performing country/rock in his hometown and other small towns around Nebraska.

Bloom and his high energy band bring their style of country/rock to county fairs, festivals and honkey tonks, and have opened the stage for Craig Morgan, Chris Cagle, Sawyer Brown, Scotty McCreery, Lee Brice, Phil Vassar, John Michael Montgomery, Blackhawk, Kenny Loggins, and many other national acts.

Fisher is known as a country music rebel who has defied the odds, going from rock bottom to chart-topping on his own terms. His songwriting harkens back to the roots of genuine outlaw country music.

“A big part of my music is patriotic and for the working class. I relate to my music because I lived it,” Fisher states on his website.

Tickets for Saturday’s Freedom Fest concert are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Children ages 10 and younger will be admitted free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. No coolers are allowed.

Freedom Fest concludes on Sunday with a poker run.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on Scribner’s Main Street with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The rain date is June 5.

The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Door prizes and drawings will be held during the event.

The Scribner Fire and Rescue Department will be hosting a biscuits and gravy feed from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the fire hall.

Fishing Derby

The annual Bob Bruner Memorial Free Fishing Derby will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake 16 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

No fishing license or park entry permit are required.

The fishing derby will feature a casting contest with prizes. One free rod and reel will be given to each child while supplies last. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees can see the “Birds of Prey” by Fontenelle Forest from 10-11 a.m. Free hot dogs, sloppy joes and pop will be served while supplies last.

The fishing derby is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day in Nebraska. Everyone can enjoy a day of fishing or state park activities without the need to purchase a fishing or park entry permit for the day.

Anyone can explore outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area or state historical park. Anglers must observe all fishing regulations.

FMES concert

The final concert of the 2021-22 Fremont Midland Entertain Series is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

The Crocodile Rockin’ concert will feature Elton John tribute artist Jim Witter.

Entertaining audiences for over 30 years, Witter thrives on engaging audiences in the liveliness and dynamic appeal of Elton John. Audiences will see for themselves why Elton is one of the world’s most beloved icons with voice, his piano virtuosity, the unmatched catalogue of hit songs and his dynamic and energetic performances.

Witter’s unique approach and rapport is said to make each concert goer feel as though they are part of this communal performance experience.

The concert will include hits such as “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Candle in the Wind,” and “I’m Still Standing.” Those attending are encouraged to participate in audience sing-a-longs with the best-known hits.

FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

