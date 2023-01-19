See all the latest vehicles at this weekend's Midland International Auto Show

The latest vehicles on the market will be rolling into Omaha this weekend.

The newest cars, trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles will all be showcased at the 2023 Midland International Auto Show from Friday through Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $9 for adults (ages 13 and older); $7 for seniors (ages 65 and older), kids (ages 7-12) and military (with ID); and free for children (ages 6 and younger).

Friday will be Military Tribute Day at the auto show. Free admission will be offered Friday to all those who served in the military. Veterans also will be offered a free cup of coffee on Friday morning.

The Wounded Warriors Family Support Bronco will be on display throughout the show. The military tribute vehicle features 13 stars symbolizing the Americans who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be bringing its rollover simulator and seat belt convincer to the show to demonstrate the importance of wearing your seat belt.

Auto show attendees also will have the chance to race NASCAR replica RC cars on a 30-foot long-banked speedway. Each racer gets a steering wheel and a shifter. There is an automatic lap counter.

In addition to the auto show, there are several other events taking place in the area this weekend:

Fun Pianos Show

The Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation will be hosting the Fun Pianos Show at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.

The show is the result of over 12 years of evolving the popular dueling pianos concept into a comedic sing-along show that appeals to all ages. If you want to hear a specific song, bring a few dollars to tip the entertainers to play your request.

Tickets are $25 per person or $200 for a full table. Drinks will be provided by the Den Saloon (cash only). Snacks will be provided by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

To reserve your seats, email jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org. All proceeds will go to the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Deer and Game Expo

The annual Nebraska Deer and Game Expo will be held Friday through Sunday at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St., in Lincoln.

The expo features a weekend’s worth of trophy deer, world-class hunting seminars, hunting and outdoor exhibitors, an expanded 3D Archery Shoot, and more.

Hours for the expo are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $12 for ages 16 and over, $6 for youth ages 6-15, and free for ages 5 and younger. Military/veterans will receive half-price admission all weekend. Ladies will receive half-price admission on Friday. Three-day passes are available for $25.

Spinners Web

Spinners Web, a Fremont area spinners and weavers guild, will be sponsoring “Back to Basics” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St., in Fremont.

During the free event which is open to the public, members will be spinning wool and other fibers into yarn.

Other demonstrations may include processing fleece, weaving, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns.

There will be many examples of finished projects for all ages to see and touch.

Toy and buckle show

The Husker Toy and Buckle Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pavilion 1 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

The show will feature farm toys and other collectibles.

Admission is $5. Children under 10 years old will receive free admission with an adult.