Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles’ album, “Operation Funk,” didn’t win the Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album on Sunday.

Singer-songwriter Steve Lacy won the 2023 award in that category.

But even before the event, former Fremonter Nick Semrad expressed his appreciation of all those nominated for the award.

Semrad, who lives in Los Angeles, co-wrote most of the songs for “Operation Funk” and plays the synthesizer keyboard in them.

This was the second year in a row that one of Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles’ albums has been nominated for a Grammy in this category. The group’s album “Something to Say” was nominated last year.

Semrad noted last week that the group was facing stiff competition and that Lacy was the favorite to win with his album, “Gemini Rights.”

In a Feb. 3 Tribune story, Semrad was complimentary of the competition.

“Steve’s great,” Semrad said. “His album’s amazing. I won’t be upset if he wins. I won’t be upset if any of the other nominees win, because they’re all actually friends of ours. We personally know everyone else who’s nominated in our category.”

The 65th annual music awards ceremony took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.