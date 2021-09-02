Sharks, dinosaurs, clowns and amusement rides will all be part of Septemberfest Omaha

Septemberfest Omaha, the annual salute to labor, has something to offer for the entire family.

From amusement rides and musical acts to strolling performers and a live shark encounter, the end-of-summer festival appeals to all ages.

Septemberfest Omaha runs from Friday, Sept. 3, to Monday, Sept. 6, in Parking Lot 5 of CHI Health Center Omaha. Gates will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, and noon to midnight Saturday through Monday.

Admission is $7. Kids under 5 years old will be admitted free.

Military Day will be observed from 5 p.m. to close on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. All military families and retirees get into the event for free and each child will receive 10 two-ride-for-the-price-of-one tickets.

Free parking will be offered at the nearby Gallup campus with a shuttle running back and forth to the event.

Strolling performers throughout the festival will include clowns, jugglers, a stilt walker, fire artist and magician.

Live Shark Encounter, a traveling shark show, will be part of the festival.