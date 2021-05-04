Spring concert to be held at Northeast Community College

The music department at Northeast Community College will host its annual spring concert on Sunday, May 9.

The Community/College Band will perform outdoors at 2 p.m., in the courtyard, north of the college library on the Norfolk campus, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Cox Activities Center Gymnasium. The Northeast Choir will be in concert in held at 4 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center Theatre. Seating will be limited. Social distancing will be followed and masks are required.

Selections to be performed by the Community/College Concert Band include Bohemian Rhapsody, by Freddie Mercury and arranged by Walter Mertens; Maple Leaf Rag, by Scott Joplin and arranged by Clifton Jones; Beethoven’s 6th Symphony, Rhythm of the Winds; Vesuvius by Edward Freytag; and Rhythm of the Winds by Franck Erickson.

The College/Community Concert Band is led by Kevin McLouth, instrumental music instructor/director of instrumental activities at Northeast.

Members of the Community/College Concert Band includes a trumpet choir, woodwind choir, brass choir, a Northeast percussion ensemble, and Kapela Cervne. Mason Cone of Nickerson will be among the horn players.

Members of Northeast Choir include Grace Sendgraff of Fremont.

The spring concert is free and open to the public. Patrons should bring lawn chairs to the outdoor concert.

