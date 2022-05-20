Sunday's FMES concert to feature Elton John tribute artist

The final concert of the 2021-22 Fremont Midland Entertain Series is set for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont High School Auditorium, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave.

The Crocodile Rockin’ concert will feature Elton John tribute artist Jim Witter.

Entertaining audiences for over 30 years, Witter thrives on engaging audiences in the liveliness and dynamic appeal of Elton John. Audiences will see for themselves why Elton is one of the world’s most beloved icons with voice, his piano virtuosity, the unmatched catalogue of hit songs and his dynamic and energetic performances.

Witter’s unique approach and rapport is said to make each concert goer feel as though they are part of this communal performance experience.

The concert will include hits such as “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Candle in the Wind,” and “I’m Still Standing.” Those attending are encouraged to participate in audience sing-a-longs with the best-known hits.

FMES members are admitted free. Individual tickets for non-members are $20 and may be purchased at the door.

