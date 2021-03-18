 Skip to main content
Supportive Singles to host dance at Fremont Eagles Club
Supportive Singles to host dance at Fremont Eagles Club

Local News

Supportive Singles will host a ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.

Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 402-660-8474.

