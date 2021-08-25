Take a drive to Grand Island for this year's Nebraska State Fair

From racing pigs and a comedy stunt show to daily parades and plenty of fried foods, the Nebraska State Fair has something for everyone.

The 2021 Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 27, and continues through Monday, Sept. 6, in Grand Island.

The fairgrounds are open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the exception of Monday, Aug. 30, when they will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Monday, Sept. 6, when the hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Daily gate admission for adults (ages 13-59) is $12 on weekends (Friday through Sunday) and $6 Monday through Thursday. Seniors 60 and over are admitted for $5 while children ages 6-12 receive admission for $3. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free every day of the fair.

Strolling performances, a carnival midway, and exhibits, displays and presentations make up the multitude of entertainment options at the fair.

High school marching bands also get to be part of the festivities.

Fremont Bergan’s marching band will perform at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, following the fair’s opening ceremony. The Cedar Bluffs Wildcat Marching Band is set to play at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.