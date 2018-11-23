While Stephanie Dodd an Justin Badger no longer live in their hometowns—they do keep a special place in their hearts for both their childhood homes through the name of their band: The Fremonts.
The married couple and musical duo are based out of Boulder, Colorado but their band name is a nod to where both of them grew up. Dodd is a Fremont, Nebraka native and Badger is a native of Fremont, California.
Along with returning to Fremont (Nebraska) to enjoy Thanksgiving with Dodd’s family — the duo will also be returning to the stage for a show at The Pioneer Theater on Nov. 24.
The pair last made an appearance locally during John C. Fremont Days in 2017.
“It was really a cool experience to play under the tent and we met a lot of really cool people the first time who were really liked our music and they actually ended up following us on all our social media and everything — so now that we are coming back we kind of have a little built in fanbase and we’re excited to come back and see them again,” Badger said.
Dodd is also excited to come back and see her family for what she describes as a “very important” Thanksgiving this year.
“It’s my dads birthday and my sister has a new baby — so it’s a really important Thanksgiving for my family,” she said.
Along with enjoying Thanksgiving in her hometown with her newest family member, Dodd is also excited to return to the area and perform with her husband once again.
The duo’s holiday trip also involves quite a bit of work as they will perform at the Barley Street Tavern in Omaha on Friday before their performance at The Pioneer Theater in the May Brothers Building in Downtown Fremont on Nov. 24.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will also coincide with the annual Christmas Walk being held on Small Business Saturday throughout the Downtown corridor.
Since their last appearance in Fremont, The Fremonts have been spending a lot of time in the studio preparing for their release of a new album —which will be a companion piece to a cabaret they are also producing.
According to Badger, those two productions are planned to be released in the spring of 2019.