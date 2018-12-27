While many New Year’s Eve celebrations are geared for those 21 and over, a handful of events of planned that are specifically planned for a younger crowd.
These type of family-friendly events often include balloons, bubble stomps and an earlier start time.
Following are just a few of the activities planned in the Fremont area:
Noon Year’s Eve
The Durham Museum in Omaha will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. Guests can create their own party hats and wishing wands, participate in a museum-wide scavenger hunt and take photos with props in the 2019 photo booth.
The party will end with a bang when guests do the bubble-wrap stomp and balloons drop from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling. The amount of balloons has doubled this year.
Regular museum admission applies. Overflow parking will be available in the Conagra Brands parking lot parking garage, upper deck, at Seventh and Leavenworth streets, with free shuttle drop-off at the museum.
Party with the animals
Guests are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
A beach ball drop countdown will begin at 11:59 a.m. in the Scott Aquarium Conference Center and the Wild Kingdom Pavilion. Beach balls will drop at noon.
Joe Cole’s Magic Show will begin at 12:15 p.m. in Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Pavilion Auditorium.
Make Believe Midnight
The Lincoln Children’s Museum will be having two different times that families can ring in the new year together this year: 2-4:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m.
Families are encouraged to pick the time that works best for them and celebrate with the museum’s dance party, bubble-wrap stomp and countdown with a balloon drop. The kids will be given free party favors. Tickets are $15.
Bubbly New Year’s Eve Party
Bubbles is the theme for the Omaha Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Eve party set for 5-8 p.m. Monday.
The celebration will include activities, a mermaid meet and greet, and an ending featuring a bubble wrap stomp, sparkling apple juice toast and a fizzy countdown at “midnight.”
All activities are included with museum admission (while supplies last).
Fireworks Spectacular
Fireworks will fill the sky during the Holiday Light Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Wells Fargo.
The family-friendly starting time is 7 p.m. Monday. The official viewing will be at the Gene Leahy Mall at 14th and Farnam streets with the show visible for miles.
The New Year’s Eve fireworks display is one of the largest in the region and the last signature event of the Holiday Lights Festival. The fireworks display, created by J&M Displays, is choreographed so that each shell explodes on cue to a unique medley of “iconic ‘60s”-themed hits. Spectators are encouraged to tune in to STAR 104.5 to listen to the accompanying music while watching the show.
Those needing or requesting special accommodations are welcome to view the fireworks from the third floor of the W. Dale Clark Library at 215 S. 15th St.