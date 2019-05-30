The first weekend in June seems to be the unofficial start to festival season.
A plethora of events are planned for this weekend. Food, music, and cows – yes cows – are all part of these family friendly events.
Here is a roundup of activities to help you plan your weekend:
Opening day celebrationThe Fremont Moo, part of the 10-team Expedition League, a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball league, will play its inaugural home opener on Friday.
The Moo will face the Hastings Sodbusters at Moller Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. There also will be post-game fireworks.
A variety of ticket options are available. For more information, visit: http://fremontmooex.pointstreaksites.com.
Fremont Strong FestivalThe two-day Fremont Strong Festival is a benefit for Nebraska flood victims. The festival will begin with an opening ceremony at noon Saturday at Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., in Fremont.
The lineup of music from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday will include Maiden Voyage, Evandale, Mushroom Bruize, Furiosity, Punching Puppets, Jane Doe and the No Names, Always Tyrants, Ghost Whale, Phantom Killer, I Am Pendragom and Millnegod.
An adult comedy night, hosted by Tom Becka, will follow from 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Comedians will include: Travis Newcombe, Carlos Tibbs, Jason Regan, Elvin Torres, Stephanie Hillier, Bill Rusk, Mark Sibbet, Ty Ingram and Don Seager.
Sunday’s music lineup from noon to 5 p.m. will feature Jake Kloefkorn, Kali Indiana, (-) Trait, Down Memory Lane, Welfare Lonnie and the Food Stamps, Kevin Keith and the Hooligans, Derek Dibbern and Vaxxinne.
A family comedy night from 5-6 p.m. Sunday will include Aubree Sweeney, Nick Allen, Kris Covi, Stephanie Hillier, Austin Anderson, Bill Rusk and Tyler Walsh. Now This Is Wrestling will conclude the festival from 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
The festival also will include face painting and airbrushing, DJ/karaoke, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food.
Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under 12 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at: www.fremontstrongfestival.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will be donated to United Way of Fremont.
St. Patrick’s Fun FestivalThe 48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday in Fremont.
Kolaches and other baked goods will be sold from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in St. Pat’s Auditorium. There will be a Festival Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at Bergan’s Gary D. Schmidt Gym.
Sunday’s activities beginning at noon at Fourth and Union streets will include ethnic and American food booths, pie and ice cream, games, children’s rides, a country store, beer garden, free outdoor entertainment and raffle drawings.
Moo at the ZooThe country and agriculture-themed event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo.
Guests are invited to get up close to multiple breeds of dairy cows, visit agricultural-themed activity stations and meet a dairy farmer. The first 500 people to walk through the gates will receive a free farm-themed gift.
Event activities are free with regular paid zoo admission.
Taste of OmahaThe 22nd Annual Taste of Omaha will be presented Friday through Sunday on Omaha’s riverfront parks.
The outdoor festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Over 50 area restaurants will be on hand along with live entertainment and activities on nine different stages.
There also will be cooking demonstrations, displays, amusement rides and more.