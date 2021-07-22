Three nights of rodeo will help kick off the Saunders County Fair

Just like the temperatures will be heating up, so too will the action at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.
Tonight marks the start of the 66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo. Presented by the Wahoo Saddle Club, this three-day event serves as a kickoff to the Saunders County Fair.
Rodeo action will start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The popular activity for kids – mutton bustin – will take place all three nights. Boys and girls ages 5-7 years (weighing less than 55 pounds) are welcome to participate. The first 10 registered kids per night will ride. Adults can register their kids by emailing wahooprca@gmail.com or calling 402-619-6553.
Dusty Road Pony Rides and Petting Zoo also will be on hand all three nights. There will be a nickel toss for ages 8 years and under. Bouncing barrel races will only take place on Thursday night.
The Saunders County Amusement Association will have the fair’s carnival rides running on Friday and Saturday nights. A beer garden also will be open on Friday and Saturday nights.
Thursday night is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor.
Friday is Wrangler National Patriot Night at the rodeo. All active military and veterans will get in free.
Saturday night is Seniors Night. Seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10.
Tickets to the rodeo are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com and also will be sold at the door. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 6-12, $10 for seniors 65 and over, and free for children 5 and under.
Three-night rodeo passes will be on sale Thursday night only at the Rodeo Ticket Office. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for children. A portion of the proceeds will go to local organizations.
The Saunders County Fair will run through Aug. 1.
In addition to numerous 4-H shows and contests, several special events are planned as part of the fair.
A tractor/truck pull is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25. No pre-registration is required. Participants can register and pay at the main gate on the west side of the pits.
The show starts at 1 p.m. with the Mid America Truck & Tractor Pull beginning at 5 p.m. Spectator tickets are $13.
A drive-in movie that was postponed during Wahoo’s 150th Celebration has been rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Lake Wanahoo. “The Sandlot” will be shown. Admission is free.
Fair Fun Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 28. This free event is designed for youth to learn more about agriculture and livestock in Saunders County. Youth can take a guided tour of the Saunders County Fair from local 4-H and FFA youth, and participate in hands-on activities. To register, email desiraetepoel@gmail.com.
Sunset Sips is planned for 7-10 p.m. Wednesday in the Rodeo Arena. There will be free admission to this 21-and-older event.
A cash bar will feature domestic and craft beers, seltzers and Nebraska wine. Live music will be provided by Joe Cockson.
The fair parade will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in downtown Wahoo. An ice cream social will follow at 7 p.m. at Gayle Hattan Pavilion. The Figure 8 Races also will start at 7 p.m.
The Figure 8 Races will feature an open class, a stock class and a ‘90s compact class. General admission tickets are $13.
The demolition derby is set for 7 p.m. July 30. There will be a limited weld class, a bonestock class and a ‘90s and newer class. Tickets are $13.
The well-known country music band Diamond Rio will be headlining the 2021 Saunders County Fair concert on July 31. The opener will be Chancey Williams.
Diamond Rio signed to Arista Records and in 1991 debuted with the single, “Meet in the Middle,” which made them the first band to ever send a debut single to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Some of the band’s other most recognizable hits include: “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In A Week Or Two” and “I Believe.”
Chancey Williams is a saddle bronc rider turned neo-traditional country music artist. He has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the United States.
Willaims is the only artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Williams debuted his new album, 3RD STREET, at No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. Williams co-wrote eight of the album’s tracks from the reminiscent throwback tune “College,” to upbeat anthems such as “The World Needs More Cowboys” and “Tonight We’re Drinkin’” to raw, stripped-down ballads such as “Let It Go.”
Tickets for the Saunders County Fair concert are $29 through July 24. From July 25-30, the price goes up to $34. On the day of the concert (July 31), tickets will be $39.
For early entry tickets, add $10 to those prices. Early entry tickets allow concert admittance at 6 p.m. Normal concert admittance will be at 7 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com.