Three nights of rodeo will help kick off the Saunders County Fair

Saturday night is Seniors Night. Seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10.

Tickets to the rodeo are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com and also will be sold at the door. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and over, $6 for ages 6-12, $10 for seniors 65 and over, and free for children 5 and under.

Three-night rodeo passes will be on sale Thursday night only at the Rodeo Ticket Office. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for children. A portion of the proceeds will go to local organizations.

The Saunders County Fair will run through Aug. 1.

In addition to numerous 4-H shows and contests, several special events are planned as part of the fair.

A tractor/truck pull is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25. No pre-registration is required. Participants can register and pay at the main gate on the west side of the pits.

The show starts at 1 p.m. with the Mid America Truck & Tractor Pull beginning at 5 p.m. Spectator tickets are $13.

A drive-in movie that was postponed during Wahoo’s 150th Celebration has been rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Lake Wanahoo. “The Sandlot” will be shown. Admission is free.