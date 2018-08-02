Today
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, kidZone, 4-H sheep show, 4-H goat show, 4-H dairy cattle show, 4-H bucket calf show, beer garden, carnival, baseball games, co-ed softball tournament, 4-H public fashion review, backyard gardening with Kathleen Cue, and concert featuring Hairball and The Rude Band.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. To schedule an appointment, use the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The speaker will be Scott Schaller, president of the Fremont City Council. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Dodge County Fair, 8 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, 4-H swine show, kidZone, 4-H companion animal show, storytime, dog show, 4-H livestock judging contest, watermelon feed, baseball games, carnival, beer garden, Exotic Animal Encounters, co-ed softball tournament, pony rides, North Bend Community Band performance, Bush Tractor Pull, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power Demonstrations, and music by The Dylan Bloom Band.
Fremont/Dodge County Public Safety Answering Point Governance Board, 8 a.m., first floor meeting room, Fremont Police Department, 725 N. Park Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Pearl Academy ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1950 E. Fifth St., Fremont. The event is open to the public. Children are welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Baby and toddler time, 11 a.m. to noon, Keene Memorial Library auditorium.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, N. Somers Ave.
August Artists’ Reception, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The event is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The regular menu will be served. Feelin’ Groovy, featuring Norm Greunke and Jim Harms, will play from 7-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Fremont Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Fried Pollack, baked Pollack, french fries, cole slaw, bread, soda and water will be served. Chicken strips also will be available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. To request a carry out dinner, call 402-721-6112.
Fremont Antique Car Club, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Point Of Freedom Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Dodge County Fair, 7:30 a.m., Scribner. Events will include coffee and rolls, mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, kidZone, 4-H beef show, 4-H rabbit show, beer garden, Three Rivers bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, chain saw artist, storytime, tractor rides, Milk-tallica Hair Band Baby Contest, pony rides, carnival, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting, balloon artist, kiddie pedal pull, barbecue, baseball games, barbeque contest, beer/wine tasting, karate demo, demolition derby and tough trucks, performance by Mike Geiler, and live music by The Francis Brothers.
Candidates’ forum, 8-10:30 a.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The event, sponsored by the Dodge County Farm Bureau, is an opportunity for area residents to meet with candidates running for office in the November election. The Pancake Man will be serving pancakes. A freewill offering will be taken to be divided among local FFA chapters.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.