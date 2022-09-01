 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens season Sept. 8

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band has announced its season schedule, which begins with the Sept. 8 football game against Pittsburg State.

Area members of this year’s band include Dan Shipley of Fremont and Dani Richardson of North Bend.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Oct. 22, and the UNK Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29.

Show themes for the 2022 season include music from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

