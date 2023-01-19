 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Valentine's Day dinner and dance will benefit FurEver Home, Inc.

  • 0
FRE silvermoon band.jpg

The SilverMoon Band will be performing during the Love Is Furever Valentine's Day Dance to benefit FurEver Home, Inc. From left are: Stan Schmedding, Erin Earileywine Ganzel, Dave Smith, Eric Johnson and Dave Smid.

 Courtesy photo

Tickets are on sale for the Love is Furever Valentine’s Day dinner and dance event.

This all-ages event, set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., will support FurEver Home, Inc.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner from the Fremont Eagles Club will be served at 5:30 p.m. Dancing will be from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by The Silver Moon Band.

Tickets are $25 per person which includes dinner (your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp) and a night of dancing. A cash bar also will be available.

Dinner tickets must be purchased by Jan. 31. Tickets may be purchased online at fetchingfureverhomes.org.

If you wish to only attend for the band and dancing, the cost will be $10 per person at the door starting at 8 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar won't allow her daughter act until she turns 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News