Valentine's Day dinner and dance will benefit FurEver Home, Inc.

Tickets are on sale for the Love is Furever Valentine’s Day dinner and dance event.

This all-ages event, set for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., will support FurEver Home, Inc.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner from the Fremont Eagles Club will be served at 5:30 p.m. Dancing will be from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by The Silver Moon Band.

Tickets are $25 per person which includes dinner (your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp) and a night of dancing. A cash bar also will be available.

Dinner tickets must be purchased by Jan. 31. Tickets may be purchased online at fetchingfureverhomes.org.

If you wish to only attend for the band and dancing, the cost will be $10 per person at the door starting at 8 p.m.