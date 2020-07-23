Washington and Saunders counties plan modified county fairs

Modification is the theme of county fairs this year.
Due to COVID-19 and specific guidelines that must be followed, county fairs will look different this year.
There won’t be people waiting to get on rides as carnivals are now allowed. Crowds also won’t be lining the streets for the annual fair parades to pass by with floats, bands, fire trucks and lots of candy.
While those classic events won’t be part of county fairs this year, there will still be some events for the public to enjoy, albeit with restrictions.
The Washington County Fair in Arlington is set to kick off Friday, July 24, and continue through Wednesday, July 29.
This year’s fair was originally going to include a concert featuring country artists Granger Smith and Logan Mize. That concert has been canceled and the popular demo derby has been postponed until Saturday, Sept. 19.
“Our biggest events, our largest crowds are just not going to work,” Washington County Fair Board President Jason Cloudt previously told the Tribune. “In working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the emergency management, people from the governor’s office, we decided we just can’t handle that large of a crowd and socially distance and be safe.”
There will still be music, though, on the opening day of the fair as Dylan Bloom and special guest Luke Mills will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The FFA antique tractor pull and C&C complete truck pull is set for 5 p.m. Monday while the Golden Harvest truck pull will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets for the Dylan Bloom concert, the rodeo, and the tractor and truck pulls are all the same price. Event tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 9-13, can be purchased online at: https://www.washingtoncountyfairne.com/p/tickets2. Tickets for kids ages 8 and under are free.
The Saunders County Fair in Wahoo will begin Sunday, July 26, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 2.
The demo derby will begin at 1 p.m. on the opening day of the fair. The three classes will be limited weld, bone stock and compact.
Figure 8 races are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, while the tractor and semi/truck pull will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Stock, modified and compact are the three classes for the Figure 8 races.
Tickets for each of those events are $20 for pit passes and $10 for grandstand seats. Advance tickets are highly recommended as there are limitations on the crowd size and volunteers need to prepare for the proper spacing of spectators.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
“We highly encourage you to purchase online ahead of the event to guarantee you a spot. If tickets are sold out and you expect one at the gate like you have always done, you will be turned away,” stated information on the fair’s website.
This year’s Saunders County Fair concert also is scheduled to take place as planned. 38 Special and Blackhawk will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 31.
The concert location has been moved to the “pits” area which is just south of the rodeo arena. Tickets are limited to allow for proper social distancing and to maintain good traffic flow.
Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. To be up close, the fair board is requiring attendees to be seated to avoid a crowd up by the stage. A designated seating area will be marked.
General admission tickets are $30 through Saturday, July 25. The price will increase to $40 on Sunday, July 26, through the day of the concert. Early admission tickets are $10 more which allow entry into the gates at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.saunderscountyfair.com.
Dodge County will only be having events this year for 4-H and the Future Farmers of America. Those events will not be open to the general public.
