Washington and Saunders counties plan modified county fairs

The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The FFA antique tractor pull and C&C complete truck pull is set for 5 p.m. Monday while the Golden Harvest truck pull will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the Dylan Bloom concert, the rodeo, and the tractor and truck pulls are all the same price. Event tickets, which are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 9-13, can be purchased online at: https://www.washingtoncountyfairne.com/p/tickets2. Tickets for kids ages 8 and under are free.

The Saunders County Fair in Wahoo will begin Sunday, July 26, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 2.

The demo derby will begin at 1 p.m. on the opening day of the fair. The three classes will be limited weld, bone stock and compact.

Figure 8 races are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, while the tractor and semi/truck pull will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Stock, modified and compact are the three classes for the Figure 8 races.

Tickets for each of those events are $20 for pit passes and $10 for grandstand seats. Advance tickets are highly recommended as there are limitations on the crowd size and volunteers need to prepare for the proper spacing of spectators.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com.