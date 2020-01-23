Country music will again highlight the opening day of the Washington County Fair.
The past four years, the Washington County Fair Board has brought in big-name country music artists such as Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Tyler Farr and Rhett Akins.
This week, the fair board announced that Granger Smith and Logan Mize will be performing a concert on Friday, July 24, during the 102nd Washington County Fair in Arlington. The fair will run July 24-29.
Smith and Mize will play in the main arena at the fairgrounds. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with Mize performing at 7:30 p.m. and Smith at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com.
Fans wishing to meet Smith when he visits Arlington may purchase a VIP experience at www.grangersmith.com/VIP. The $60 VIP experience includes: a meet and greet with Smith before the show; 8-by-10 photo; full album “When the Good Guys Win” MP3 download (instant download link provided in the confirmation email) and merchandise items.
There are limited VIP quantities available for each show, so fans are encouraged to purchase their VIP experience early. The VIP experience typically begins 1 hour prior to Smith’s show time. You will receive an email 1-2 hours prior to show time with instructions.
The VIP experience package does not include a ticket to the show. You must purchase a ticket to the show separately.
Smith, also known by his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., was born and raised in Texas. His life changed when he was 14 years old and he decided to teach himself to play guitar.
By the time he turned 15, Smith was performing on weekends on small town stages in North Texas. As a big George Strait fan and a member of his fan club, Smith tried to attend every Strait concert within driving distance.
At age 19, he was satisfied with enough songs he had written to make an album. As a freshman at Texas A&M University, Smith scraped together enough studio money by pre-selling the album to friends around campus. The album did pretty well and it landed Smith a songwriting deal with EMI Music Publishing in Nashville.
The following year, he moved to Nashville. He performed on countless stages as a singer and a steel guitar player for other singers. After four years, he moved back to Texas and saved money by making albums out of his house and using his band.
Smith’s younger brother, Tyler, joined him in 2008. Their goal was to not only build an artist, but a brand. They created alter egos through videos to help promote the music, which is where Earl Dibbles Jr. came from in 2011.
“It started as a short, funny video that my brothers and I filmed where my parents live in Central Texas, but it turned out to be something that completely changed the shape of my career,” Smith said in promotion materials. “I actually like to think of it as an ‘intentional accident’ because as planned, the video went viral and became a huge promotional tool for my music, but we had no way to know if it would actually work. Especially since many of my videos before it never caught fire.”
Smith’s 2013 album, “Dirt Road Driveway,” peaked at No. 15 on U.S. country charts. After independently releasing seven studio albums, one live album and two EPs, he signed his first record deal in 2015 with Broken Bow Music Group in Nashville.
Within weeks of the signing, Smith’s debut single, “Backroad Song,” became a hit on mainstream country radio. On Feb. 14, 2016, the single became the most played in America as it topped all the mainstream radio charts.
The following month, his first national debut album, “Remington,” hit stores. Since then, Smith has played in 10 countries, three continents, and the White House a few times.
Mize, who will be opening for Smith at the fair, is an accomplished country singer/songwriter from Clearwater, Kansas. His great-uncle was Billy Mize, largely known for crafting and evolving the legendary Bakersfield sound, which included musical pioneers Merle Haggard and Buck Owens.
In 2009, Mize released his first self-titled album. Then in 2010, he signed a publishing deal with Big Yellow Dog Music. His second album, “Nobody in Nashville,” peaked at No. 49 on the U.S. country chart. Over the next five years, he hit the road and toured the United States and United Kingdom.
In 2016, Mize let his fans take over the reins and booked a solo acoustic tour driven exclusively via social media. Mize and his crew traveled 20,000 miles in two months to play shows in clubs, hometown bars and backyards.
His latest album, “Come Back Road,” was released in 2017 and debuted in the Top 20 Billboard Country Albums and reached No. 2 on the iTunes Country Charts. “Ain’t Always Pretty” eclipsed 30 million streams on Spotify in 2018.