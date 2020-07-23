Washington County Fair schedule
Friday, July 24

Poultry show, 10 a.m., Two Rivers Arena

Live music by Dylan Bloom Band, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Horse show, 8 a.m.

4-H static exhibit judging, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rabbit show, 10 a.m., goat & horse building

Dairy goat show, 10 a.m.

Dairy cattle show, 1 p.m.

Tractor driving contest, 3 p.m.

Rocket launch contest, 4-5:30 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.

Face painting, 6:30-9 p.m., Rybin Building

Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo, 7 p.m.

D.J., 9 p.m., Two Rivers Arena overhang

Sunday, July 26

Horse show, 8 a.m.

Church service, 8 a.m.

Sheep show, 9:30 a.m., followed by meat goat show

Mud volleyball tournament, 10 a.m.

Kempke Seeds Bloody Mary Bar open, 10 a.m.

Two Rivers Bar open, 10 a.m.

Backyard BBQ Contest, 1 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.

Face painting, 6:30-9 p.m., Rybin Building

Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Karaoke with a D.J., 9 p.m., Two Rivers Arena overhang

Monday, July 27

Beef show, 9:30 a.m.

Cat and companion animal show, 10 a.m., Rybin Building

Sons of American Legion burgers, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rybin Building

C & C Complete and VSC Antique Tractor & Pickup Pull, 5 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

4-H static exhibits pick-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hog show, 9:30 a.m.

Dog show, 10 a.m., Rybin Building

Open class static exhibits pick-up, 10 a.m.

Cattlemen’s Beef Sandwich Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Two Rivers Arena

Golden Harvest Tractor Pull, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Livestock Auction Preview, 3 p.m.

4-H Livestock Auction, 4 p.m.

