Washington County Fair schedule
Friday, July 24
Poultry show, 10 a.m., Two Rivers Arena
Live music by Dylan Bloom Band, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Horse show, 8 a.m.
4-H static exhibit judging, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rabbit show, 10 a.m., goat & horse building
Dairy goat show, 10 a.m.
Dairy cattle show, 1 p.m.
Tractor driving contest, 3 p.m.
Rocket launch contest, 4-5:30 p.m.
4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.
Face painting, 6:30-9 p.m., Rybin Building
Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo, 7 p.m.
D.J., 9 p.m., Two Rivers Arena overhang
Sunday, July 26
Horse show, 8 a.m.
Church service, 8 a.m.
Sheep show, 9:30 a.m., followed by meat goat show
Mud volleyball tournament, 10 a.m.
Kempke Seeds Bloody Mary Bar open, 10 a.m.
Two Rivers Bar open, 10 a.m.
Backyard BBQ Contest, 1 p.m.
4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.
Face painting, 6:30-9 p.m., Rybin Building
Granite & Marble Interiors Rodeo, 7 p.m.
Karaoke with a D.J., 9 p.m., Two Rivers Arena overhang
Monday, July 27
Beef show, 9:30 a.m.
Cat and companion animal show, 10 a.m., Rybin Building
Sons of American Legion burgers, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Rybin Building
C & C Complete and VSC Antique Tractor & Pickup Pull, 5 p.m.
4-H Exhibit Hall closed to the public, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
4-H static exhibits pick-up, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hog show, 9:30 a.m.
Dog show, 10 a.m., Rybin Building
Open class static exhibits pick-up, 10 a.m.
Cattlemen’s Beef Sandwich Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Two Rivers Arena
Golden Harvest Tractor Pull, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Livestock Auction Preview, 3 p.m.
4-H Livestock Auction, 4 p.m.
