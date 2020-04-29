WATCH: Logan View teacher motivates through music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeremy Francis has hit a high note when it comes to motivating students.

Francis is a second-grade teacher at Logan View Elementary School near Hooper.

After in-school classes gave way to online learning due to the coronavirus, Francis realized he had to find a way to help keep students motivated to do their schoolwork at home.

So the longtime area musician took a cue from his experience as a member of different bands.

The result has been a series of music videos that have helped inspire students to complete their assignments.

On Wednesday, he was planning the last video set to play May 1.

Francis, who has 18 students, noted the major adjustment for students, parents and himself as learning was transferred from an in-person classroom to online settings.

At first, he found that parents were having difficulty logging in or understanding all of the instructions.

He spent several days providing technical support to make sure parents, who are working and busy, and students could log on to the learning resources.