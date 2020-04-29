WATCH: Logan View teacher motivates through music

Jeremy Francis has hit a high note when it comes to motivating students.
Francis is a second-grade teacher at Logan View Elementary School near Hooper.
After in-school classes gave way to online learning due to the coronavirus, Francis realized he had to find a way to help keep students motivated to do their schoolwork at home.
So the longtime area musician took a cue from his experience as a member of different bands.
The result has been a series of music videos that have helped inspire students to complete their assignments.
On Wednesday, he was planning the last video set to play May 1.
Francis, who has 18 students, noted the major adjustment for students, parents and himself as learning was transferred from an in-person classroom to online settings.
At first, he found that parents were having difficulty logging in or understanding all of the instructions.
He spent several days providing technical support to make sure parents, who are working and busy, and students could log on to the learning resources.
“It was a little bit like the first week of school,” Francis said. “You’re going through routines and procedures and trying to — this time — not only train the students but help train the parents as to what procedures would look like.”
After the first week, he noticed work wasn’t getting done.
Francis knew he had to find a way to engage students and give them something to work toward.
In the classroom, he could sing and play the guitar to help motivate students.
“That’s when I came up with the idea for making these videos — thinking it would be something fun,” he said, adding, “I felt guilty because I’d promised them all year that I would bring my electric guitar to school and I’d never done that.”
Now, he wouldn’t have the chance to play, sing, and have fun with students in the classroom.
But he could make a video of himself playing the guitar.
So he wrote a song called “Empty Classroom Blues.”
Decked out in a gray-and-blue Logan View Raiders T-shirt and sunglasses, he sings bluesy lyrics like: “Oh, I miss my students … they make me laugh, they make me smile and what I wouldn’t give to talk to them for a while….”
About the second week of online classes, Francis told students that if they were able to complete their assignments by that Friday, he’d send them a link to the video.
“What I found was that engagement changed drastically,” he said. “Almost every kid was completing all their assignments.”
He made a second video with his oldest son, Kayl, 16, and daughter, Keegan, 13. Together, they performed, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”
Francis also posted the videos on Facebook. People began saying they looked forward to Friday night when the videos came out. Some also began posting words of encouragement, urging students to get their homework done.
The third video features the song, “Lean on Me.” Francis, his wife, Jill, and children Kayl, Keegan and, Kyler, 9, perform on that video.
For the fourth video, Francis edited clips of himself singing “Don’t Worry. Be Happy.”
He’s determining what the fifth video will be.
Are students getting homework done?
“Not 100 percent,” he said Wednesday. “But we’re close.”
Francis has had comments from parents, who say their kids enjoy the videos.
And he’s glad when other viewers like the videos, too.
“I know a lot of kids and parents and community members are sitting at home and looking for entertainment so I thought, if anything, if this can brighten your day, make you laugh for two or three minutes then it was worth the time that we put into it,” he said.
Jamie Volpp said her 8-year-old twins, Molly and Mila, enjoy the videos.
“They like that Mr. Francis and his whole family participates and that he makes them fun, funny and entertaining,” she said, adding, “It has helped to have the reward at the end of the week.”
