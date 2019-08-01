As the start of school quickly approaches, the first weekend in August boasts numerous events for families to enjoy together.
County fairs are in full swing while other events focus on things such as root beer floats and historical planes.
Here’s a round-up of things to do this weekend:
County fairsBoth the Dodge and Saunders county fairs continue through Sunday. The fairs both have their concerts on Friday night.
Hairball and Sheila Greenland will be performing at 7 p.m. Friday at the Dodge County Fair in Scribner. Tickets are $20 in advance (www.dodgecountyfair.org) or $25 day of show. Children 10 and under will be admitted free.
Country musician Dylan Scott will headline this year’s Saunders County Fair concert in Wahoo. The concert is set for 8 p.m. Friday. The opener will be Bucka Ruse, a local band based out of Yutan which plays covers and original songs.
Advance tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.saunderscountyfair.com. Tickets will be $30 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Indoor carnivalThe Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum near Ashland will be hosting its annual indoor family fun carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There will be Omaha Juggling Club performances and workshops for kids, a science demonstration, face painting, carnival games and prizes, and balloon animals. The museum also will be offering a special obstacle course along with a shuttle slide. Two bounce houses will be dedicated to children under age 5.
The carnival is included with general admission to the museum.
Root beer floatsThe Durham Museum in Omaha will celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with free 8-ounce root beer floats to all visitors on Saturday.
Each visitor will receive a ticket for one root beer float during museum hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular museum admission applies and members are free.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will have a chance to participate in fun activities at the museum’s Platform to learn the science behind the foamy float.
The Durham Museum’s authentic soda fountain dates back to the earliest days of Union Station, which opened in 1931. Soda jerks still make floats the old-fashioned way, by hand-scooping ice cream and adding root beer flavoring and seltzer water.
Historic aircraftTwo historic aircraft that participated in D-Day will be in Omaha on Saturday and Sunday.
C-47 “That’s All, Brother” and C-53 “D-Day Doll” flew missions during the Invasion of Normandy. “That’s All, Brother” was the lead aircraft in Mission Albany. They recently participated in the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Europe.
The aircraft will be staged at Eppley Airfield’s TAC Center. Thanks to a local anonymous supporter, the event will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
Visitors will be able to view the aircraft up close, purchase rides in the aircraft, and tour the airplanes when the aircraft are not flying.
Stamp showThe 133rd Annual American Philatelic Society StampShow/National Topical Stamp Show will be taking place Thursday through Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The free event for the whole family is co-sponsored by the United States Postal Service which will issue four new stamps for Military Dogs at the show on Thursday. The USPS also will have a large retail presence offering a selection of current U.S. stamps for sale.
In addition to shopping, the show also will offer exhibits, first-day ceremonies and entertaining activities that also educate.
The show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Steam locomotiveUnion Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive will be making another stop in Fremont.
The steam locomotive is scheduled to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 10 S. Main St. and then depart at 10:15 a.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.