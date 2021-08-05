National Balloon Classic offers guests an opportunity to see over 100 hot air balloons

A single hot air balloon is a beautiful sight to see drifting through the sky.

Now picture that times a hundred, and that’s what the National Balloon Classic has to offer.

For nine days every summer, skies around Indianola, Iowa, fill with colorful hot air balloons from all over the country.

A record 111 hot air balloons are registered for this year’s festival, which began July 30 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 7.

The Memorial Balloon Field, the site of the National Balloon Classic, is at 15335 Jewell St., just east of Indianola on Highway 92. Indianola is located about 20 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa, or about a three-hour drive from Fremont.

Balloons are scheduled to launch each day at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Flight decisions are made during the pilot meetings, which take place approximately 30 minutes before each flight.

The event also features live entertainment, numerous food and beverage vendors, and a gift shop.

Thursday’s schedule includes a balloon flight at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark. TrainWreck will provide the musical entertainment.