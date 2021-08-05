National Balloon Classic offers guests an opportunity to see over 100 hot air balloons

A single hot air balloon is a beautiful sight to see drifting through the sky.
Now picture that times a hundred, and that’s what the National Balloon Classic has to offer.
For nine days every summer, skies around Indianola, Iowa, fill with colorful hot air balloons from all over the country.
A record 111 hot air balloons are registered for this year’s festival, which began July 30 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Memorial Balloon Field, the site of the National Balloon Classic, is at 15335 Jewell St., just east of Indianola on Highway 92. Indianola is located about 20 miles south of Des Moines, Iowa, or about a three-hour drive from Fremont.
Balloons are scheduled to launch each day at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. Flight decisions are made during the pilot meetings, which take place approximately 30 minutes before each flight.
The event also features live entertainment, numerous food and beverage vendors, and a gift shop.
Thursday’s schedule includes a balloon flight at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark. TrainWreck will provide the musical entertainment.
The fan-favorite mass ascension is planned for 6:30 p.m. Friday. Mass ascension is when all of the balloons launch from the Memorial Balloon Field during the same time frame. On other days, balloons may fly to the field or sometimes the field is split (half of the balloons will launch at the field and fly away while the other half will fly to the field.)
Friday night’s featured band will be Final Mix.
The balloon festival will conclude on Saturday with a balloon flight at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark. Jason Brown will take the festival stage.
General admission tickets, which include parking, are $10 for persons 6 and over. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Tickets must be purchased online at www.nationalballoonclassic.com and printed on paper. Tickets cannot be scanned from a mobile device. There will be no ticket sales at the gate. Tickets are non-refundable; however, tickets may be used for any one day during the 2021 festival. Pre-printed tickets may be purchased at the Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way.
Gates and parking at the balloon field open at 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. The 150-acre balloon field is an open, grassy space that provides views from all areas of the field. No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed.
In addition to the evening flights, morning competition begins at 6:30 a.m. each day, weather permitting. Gates are open from 6-9 a.m. for viewing only (no services/entertainment).
Visitors are welcome to watch as pilots throw competition baggies at targets on the field. Admission and parking are freewill donation for morning viewing only.
If you arrive in Indianola early in the afternoon, you also can visit the National Balloon Museum and U.S. Hall of Fame, which is home to over 200 years of ballooning history. The museum, located at 1601 N. Jefferson Way, is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Admission to the museum is $5 for ages 13 and over. Visitors 12 and under are admitted free.