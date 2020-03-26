Nebraska 4-H creates new live video programs for youth

“One of the things that we know is we try to meet young people where they are,” Lodl said in a press release.

As parents are trying to balance their own work obligations with their children’s learning, Nebraska 4-H aims to utilize its strong history of interacting with youth in ways that build life skills such as communication and leadership, while also educating them in content areas including STEM, healthy living and entrepreneurship.

“Nebraska 4-H is set up really well for this,” Tracy Pracheil, 4-H extension educator, said.

Only a week of planning went into launching the first video. Pracheil said they shared a post on Facebook inviting families, regardless of whether they had participated in 4-H before, to tune in less than 24 hours before the livestream.

“We were blown away by the response,” Pracheil said. “I think it shows that Nebraskans value education and they value quality learning experiences.”

Youth who took part in the livestream were able to see the other participants and use a chat box to discuss the project and share other information, such as where they were from.