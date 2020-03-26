Nebraska 4-H creates new live video programs for youth

Fun science experiments and learning challenges don’t only have to be done in schools.
With students and families adjusting to completing assignments and online learning at home now that school buildings are closed due to COVID-19, Nebraska 4-H is stepping up to provide additional educational activities that families can complete together.
The new program began March 17 when 4-H Extension Assistant Tayler Wickham led hundreds of youth in a kitchen science experiment focused on chemical reactions – the kind with vinegar and baking soda that is a staple at elementary school science fairs. She even jazzed it up by adding some glitter.
The youth Wickham led were from Grand Island, Nebraska City, Humphrey, Sidney, Bertrand and more than 30 other Nebraska communities, as well as four other states.
Together, they followed Wickham’s lead via Zoom, an online videoconferencing tool. They engaged in science while building glittery volcanoes, which Wickham called “glitter bombs.”
That was the first in a series of live videos that Nebraska 4-H plans to stream each Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. CST for as long as schools remain closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The series, called Living Room Learning, aims to provide fun, engaging, educational activities that families can complete together with supplies they probably already have on hand, said Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension.
“One of the things that we know is we try to meet young people where they are,” Lodl said in a press release.
As parents are trying to balance their own work obligations with their children’s learning, Nebraska 4-H aims to utilize its strong history of interacting with youth in ways that build life skills such as communication and leadership, while also educating them in content areas including STEM, healthy living and entrepreneurship.
“Nebraska 4-H is set up really well for this,” Tracy Pracheil, 4-H extension educator, said.
Only a week of planning went into launching the first video. Pracheil said they shared a post on Facebook inviting families, regardless of whether they had participated in 4-H before, to tune in less than 24 hours before the livestream.
“We were blown away by the response,” Pracheil said. “I think it shows that Nebraskans value education and they value quality learning experiences.”
Youth who took part in the livestream were able to see the other participants and use a chat box to discuss the project and share other information, such as where they were from.
“We could see all of these little boxes filled with kids and their families,” said Pracheil, who helped run the livestream during the first video. “It was a neat way to bring together youth from across the state.”
Living Room Learning is geared toward third- through fifth-graders, though younger and older kids can participate, too. Youth do not need to be 4-H members to participate.
Nebraska 4-H launched the Boredom Buster Challenge, a live video series geared toward middle schoolers and focused on entrepreneurship, on March 23.
The Boredom Buster Challenge encourages participants to take advantage of the opportunities for interaction offered through the livestream as they learn about the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and challenge themselves to think of alternative uses for common household items, among other activities.
“I think it’s very real-world and very applicable,” Andy Larson, 4-H extension educator, said. “It’s a cool way for students to stay engaged when they may not have school.”
The Boredom Buster Challenge will take place at 2 p.m. CST on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Upcoming Living Room Learning livestreams will focus on healthy living, STEM and citizenship, among other topics. One activity will guide youth in making marbled paper, which they’ll turn into a card to send to someone in their community.
As 4-H leaders plan activities, they ensure that the four “H’s” — head, heart, hands and health — are represented, and that each lesson fosters creative thinking and independence.
“We have lots of ideas,” Pracheil said. “We’ll figure it out as we go.”
For a schedule of upcoming Living Room Learning activities and past livestreams, visit https//4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning. For a schedule and past videos of the Boredom Buster Challenge, visit https://4h.unl.edu/boredome-buster-challenge.
