New exhibits at area museums cover everything from fairytales to animal poop

A new month has brought about a new collection of exhibits at area attractions.
And the subject matter is quite an eclectic mix.
The latest exhibits focus on everything from the history of guitars to learning about animals’ habitats based on their tracks and waste.
We’ll take a more in-depth look at a few of these exhibits in the coming weeks, but until then, here’s a roundup of what’s new to see:
The Durham MuseumVisitors are invited to “take a journey through a motley crew of legendary guitars” when The Durham Museum’s latest exhibition, “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” opens on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The exhibit, which will be on display through April 25, features a unique collection of more than 70 instruments – ranging from the rare and antique to the wildly popular and innovative – along with performance video, models and more.
All enjoys can enjoy the exhibit that is packed with STEAM-based elements. It is a touring exhibition of The National GUITAR Museum.
Each person visiting must secure a ticket (for a specific date and arrival time) in advance at www.DurhamMuseum.org or by calling 402-444-5071. Guests are required to wear masks and social distance while visiting the museum.
Museum admission is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children 3-12, and free for members and children age 2 and under.
Morrill HallThe University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall is hosting a child-friendly exhibit titled “Poop & Paws.” The exhibit, which runs through Sept. 26, focuses on using poop, tracks and other clues to determine which animals live in different habitats.
The museum’s exhibits team focused on COVID-19 safety during design and construction of the 2,000-square-foot exhibit, and embraced new technology to create interactive displays.
Visitors to “Poop & Paws” will wave at screens to enable videos, use their feet to activate animal sounds and enjoy digital floor projections. Touchable items were made of materials able to withstand disinfecting multiple times per day.
Exhibit highlights include a 35-foot-long animal footprints hopscotch board and a 9-foot-tall tree with 2,000 artificial leaves.
“Too many people think science and scientists are boring,” Susan Weller, director of the NU State Museum said in a press release. “This new exhibit shows the curiosity that drives scientists in a playful, engaging way. I can’t wait to try out the hopscotch board.”
The best part about the exhibit for kids is they don’t have to worry about being quiet. The indoor exhibit space is designed for kids to explore, be loud, make animal noises and have fun.
“This exhibit was made for kids, said Angie Fox, exhibit coordinator. “Our community has been so impacted by the seriousness of COVID that we really wanted to have a lighthearted, fun exhibit. It’s about poop, after all, so it can’t be too serious.”
“Poops & Paws” is included with museum admission and can be found on the third floor of Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St., in Lincoln.
Morrill Hall is utilizing timed tickets and reduced capacity for social distancing. Advance tickets are available online at www.museum.unl.edu. Face coverings are required for all visitors over the age of 3.
Omaha Children’s Museum“Fairytale Land” will open Saturday, Feb. 6, at Omaha Children’s Museum.
Guests to this enchanting castle adventure will have the opportunity to scale the castle wall, groom the unicorns at the stables, or prepare a feast in the castle kitchen. “Fairytale Land” is designed as a space for imaginative open play where children can dream up their own fairytale.
The special exhibit will continue through Sept. 5. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Timed admission tickets can be purchased at www.ocm.org. Museum admission is $14 for ages 2-59, $13 for seniors 60 and over, and free for members and infants under 24 months.
Lauritzen GardensAn enchanting exhibit set in the garden’s plant kingdom is on display at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.
“Fantastical Folklore” brings to life the legends and lore from around the globe and celebrates the links between the natural and mythical worlds. Everything from dragons to mermaids and fairies to trolls.
While viewing the creatures created by garden staff and local artists, visitors can discover the tales behind them.
“Fantastical Folklore” will remain on display through May 9. Garden hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, and free for members and children 2 and under. To reserve timed tickets, visit www.lauritzengardens.org.
Joslyn Art MuseumJoslyn Art Museum’s latest Riley Contemporary Artists Project (CAP) Gallery exhibition is a site-specific installation by Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke, born 1981).
Red Star’s exhibition engages the history of the 1898 Indian Congress, a gathering of citizens of 35 Native American nations in present-day North Omaha during Nebraska’s 1898 Trans-Mississippi Exposition.
This immersive installation reframes Red Star’s research into exposition photographs, memorabilia collections, and historic sites in Omaha and Montana.
This exhibition, on view through April 25, is included in free general museum admission. Free timed ticket reservations are required by visiting www.joslyn.org.
The current temporary museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.