New exhibits at area museums cover everything from fairytales to animal poop

A new month has brought about a new collection of exhibits at area attractions.

And the subject matter is quite an eclectic mix.

The latest exhibits focus on everything from the history of guitars to learning about animals’ habitats based on their tracks and waste.

We’ll take a more in-depth look at a few of these exhibits in the coming weeks, but until then, here’s a roundup of what’s new to see:

The Durham MuseumVisitors are invited to “take a journey through a motley crew of legendary guitars” when The Durham Museum’s latest exhibition, “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” opens on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The exhibit, which will be on display through April 25, features a unique collection of more than 70 instruments – ranging from the rare and antique to the wildly popular and innovative – along with performance video, models and more.

All enjoys can enjoy the exhibit that is packed with STEAM-based elements. It is a touring exhibition of The National GUITAR Museum.