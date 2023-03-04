A new policy at Keene Memorial Library allowing parents to request the relocation of objectionable books from the children’s section to the adult section is expected to be in place and available to library users on Monday, March 13.

In an email to the Fremont Tribune, Library Director Laura England-Biggs said legal complexities of the new policy theorized by Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren made its immediate implementation not feasible.

“It takes time for any new policy to be implemented. We have nearly completed the drafting process for the form. It will be available starting Monday, March 13,” England-Biggs explained.

The new policy was formulated by Von Behren as a way to satisfy both sides of the raging debate over sexual education and LGBTQIA-themed books and materials currently found in the city’s library.

Although most of the books that have been criticized in the past two months have been present in the library for years, a group of residents led by seven members of a local family have begun to aggressively seek the removal of books from the library.

The issue first arose on Dec. 27, 2022, when local business owner Sandra Murray and her daughter, Brianna Kindler, spoke at a city council meeting to complain about the book, “Sex is a Funny Word,” and four other LGBTQIA-themed tomes.

Since that first complaint, Sandra Murray has been joined in her efforts to protest books by two of her sons-in-law — Ethan Kindler and Jonathan Garay — her husband, Robert “Bert” Murray, her second daughter — Kelley Garay — as well as her other son, Brendan Murray. All have objected to various elements in the books, including what they view as too explicit sexual content or inappropriate themes related to gender ideology for young children.

The new policy addition was added as an amendment to the library policies manual on Feb. 14 during the city council meeting that night. Von Behren described his meetings with library and city officials seeking solutions aside from total removal of books from the library.

“The thing that is being overlooked is parental control,” Von Behren said on Feb. 14. “I asked about removing objectionable material from the children’s section (to the adult section).”

Von Behren’s proposal was approved in a 7-1 vote to be added to library policy.

That new policy created a new method in which the parent or legal guardian of a child user of the library, only if the child is age 11 years old or younger, can file a written request to the library director requesting that a book or other library material be relocated from the children’s section to the adult section of the library. The book would then be relocated, not fully removed from the library.

After the policy was approved, many library users and residents had questions about the policy, such as when it would begin, how those eligible to utilize the process would be verified and whether or not a request to relocate a book could itself be appealed by those who want to keep the content in the children’s section.

England-Biggs did not address the aspect of an appeal of a relocation request under the new policy, but did provide many other answers about the new idea which was officially library policy following the February council approval.

“The current draft of the form requests the name of the minor child and their age; it also has a spot for staff to mark that a parent or guardian’s ID or library card has been verified,” England-Biggs wrote. “Without guidance from (city) council, legal counsel has said the logistics of implementing the City Council policy as amended Feb., 14 are up to the library director. We have been doing our due diligence and getting behind-the-scenes processes worked out with relevant staff.”

2 new book removal requests submitted

Kelley Garay — one daughter of Sandra Murray — has made the two most recent book removal requests to the Keene Memorial Library.

Garay, who helped organized a Feb. 20 protest at a meeting of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board with a group of people who favor removing sexually explicit books, filed two requests on Feb. 24 and Feb. 28 to have books totally removed from the library.

On March 2, in response to a public records request by the Tribune, city and library officials released the documents Kelley Garay had filed.

In her first request, dated Feb. 24, Kelley Garay requested the book “Melissa” by author Alex Gino be removed from the library in both physical and e-formats. She cited the book’s contents as, “contains alternate gender ideologies.”

According to a description on Amazon.com, “Melissa” is a 224-page book for child readers ages 7-12 years old. It deals with gender identity of the main character, Melissa, and the person’s challenges with their identity.

“When people look at Melissa, they think they see a boy named George. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl,” the online book description states. “Melissa thinks she’ll have to keep this a secret forever. Then her teacher announces that their class play is going to be Charlotte’s Web. Melissa really, really, REALLY wants to play Charlotte. But the teacher says she can’t even try out for the part ... because she’s a boy.”

In her contestation of content form filed with the library, Garay wrote that the book did not contain positive material or information to, “anyone who is sane.”

“(‘Melissa’) does not belong in the children’s library. All of it is a problem. This book aims to confuse children with gender dysmorphic themes,” Garay wrote in her complaint. “This is confusing to children’s developing mind and seeks to plant seeds of doubt about biological gender.”

Kelley Garay also filed an official reconsideration of materials request to have “This Book is Gay” removed from the library, the same book her mother, Sandra Murray, had submitted a request for removal of. There has been no announced decision on Murray’s request for removal from England-Biggs as of March 3.

Dated Feb. 28, Garay’s complaint seeks the removal of the book “This Book is Gay” in both physical form and e-formats. In her complaint to library officials, Garay states the book is “contested all over the country” and is “morally bankrupt.”

“This Book is Gay” is a popular book for youth and others who may question their sexual or gender identities. Described by several literary websites as a “how-to” guide to LGBT issues, the book has numerous sections with very explicit descriptions of a wide range of sexual behaviors and acts typically performed by people who identify as LGBTQIA as well as heterosexual sex partners.

Garay wrote that in her opinion the book was, “obscene and unfit for a minor.”

“I read the entire thing. It is an embarrassment to our community. I can’t believe a ‘library expert’ would knowingly choose books like this in a conservative, rural town,” Garay wrote in her Feb. 28 complaint form. “(The book) tells children how to join sex apps and have gay sex parties. (It) tells children – a 12-17 year old is a minor – to have anal sex. (It) makes unfounded statements about other religions and demeans their beliefs.”

Under library policies, Garay’s complaints will be heard by the library director, who has 15 business days to read, review and make a determination on the request. If the determination is contested by the complainant, that person can appeal the library director’s decision to the library advisory board.