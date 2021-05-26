New trails are being added at Lake Wanahoo

The Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area has added an additional 4.5 miles of primitive hiking and biking trails to the existing trail system.

Staff at the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District have been busy constructing and mowing the new areas along the north section of the breakwater. A few final touches will be put into place over the next few weeks just in time for summer.

In celebration of National Trails Day, the Lower Platte North NRD will offer bandanas – featuring a map of the new trail system – to the first 100 individuals who walk the new trails on Friday, June 4. A ribbon cutting with the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce will begin the festivities at 10 a.m. near the breakwater on the east side of Lake Wanahoo.

The Lake Wanahoo Education Building will be open for refreshments after the ribbon cutting ceremony. Log booklets will be available for purchase to log your miles and journal about your hiking or biking adventures at Lake Wanahoo.

