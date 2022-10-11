Nickerson Fire Department plans Fire Prevention Day festivities

The Nickerson Fire Department will be hosting Fire Prevention Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.
The event will include fire truck rides, goodie bags and hot dogs.
Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
