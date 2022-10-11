 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nickerson Fire Department plans Fire Prevention Day festivities

Nickerson

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will host Fire Prevention Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The event will include fire truck rides, goodie bags and hot dogs.

 Courtesy

The Nickerson Fire Department will be hosting Fire Prevention Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerson.

The event will include fire truck rides, goodie bags and hot dogs.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15.

