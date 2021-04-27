Nickerson plans fundraiser events on May 1

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department and the Village of Nickerson are sponsoring events to raise money for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.

A pancake feed will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the fire hall, 101 Maple St., in Nickerson. Freewill donations will be collected.

A silent auction will start at 8 a.m. at the fire department and will be moved to One Horse Saloon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday also will include a poker run. Registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the fire hall.

Cost of the poker run is $20 per driver and $15 per participant. All vehicles are welcome.

Vehicles will depart the fire hall at 11 a.m. There will be stops in Morse Bluff, Raymond, Davey and Cedar Bluffs before returning to Nickerson. Vehicles will meet by 5 p.m. at One Horse Saloon. Must be present to win.

