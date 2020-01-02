Friday
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This is a free event. No pre-registration is required.
Kitchen open, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The menu includes fish, chicken strips or shrimp. Everyone is welcome.
Saturday
Try Hockey Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Capitol District Ice Skating Rink, 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, downtown Omaha. The ice skating rink will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Admission is $10.
Presentation of “Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872,” 1 p.m., Fort Atkinson State Historical Park’s theater, Fort Calhoun. Using newspaper accounts and images of the period, historian Jeff Barnes will narrate the 1872 meeting of Lt. Col. George Custer, Gen. Phil Sheridan, the Grand Duke Alexis of Russia and “Buffalo Bill” Cody in Nebraska. Barnes’ presentation will include the visit of Custer, Sheridan and the Grand Duke of Omaha, followed by their Union Pacific railroad trip across the state, the meeting with Cody in North Platte, and their participation in a famous big game hunt. A park entry permit is required.
Sunday
Open house, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The open house will include a swim party from 1-3 p.m., video game tournaments in the underground, games in the turf room, hockey teams playing in Sidner Ice Arena, bounce house on the tennis courts, and games in the gymnastics center. There will be free child care during the event.
Public tours, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
Monday
Opening of “Winter” and Home Goods” exhibits, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hot Shops Art Center, Omaha. These two exhibits, which will be on display through Jan. 31, feature work from a variety of artists at the Hot Shops. “Winter” explores the blue, gray, light and line of the season through a variety of paintings. “Home Goods” features the things that make a house a home. Admission is free.
Public tours, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Joslyn Castle, Omaha. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, students and military, and free for children under 5.
WednesdayOpera House Luncheon, noon to 1 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. Everyone is invited for a hot lunch and musical entertainment. Symphonic harmony musical entertainment will be provided by violinist Anne Sorensen-Wang and bassist Chunyang-Wang. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by Jan. 3 by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.com or calling 402-720-2332.
Jan. 9
Opening of “Before We’re Gone” exhibit by Dori Settles, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lauritzen Gardens, Omaha. The exhibit of paintings featuring endangered species of the animal and plant kingdoms will be on display through March 30. Settles is a multi-passionate artist working primarily with salvaged (recycled materials) to bring awareness to the environment and encourage others to make small changes to create a positive impact.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.