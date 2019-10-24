Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is all lit up this Halloween season.
The zoo has debuted a new light-time adventure for the whole family this year.
Unlike many Halloween events, this is a not-so-frightening event that all ages can enjoy.
Ghouls & Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union features about 400 larger-than-life lantern displays. The lanterns, custom-made for the zoo, illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails.
This weekend is the last opportunity for families to view Ghouls & Glow. Hours of operation are 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday night, and 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visitors to Ghouls & Glow will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls with elements of nature, an eerie house, a mummy band and other friendly ghouls.
A number of bats, vultures, spiders and black cats also light up the trails.
Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins glow along the zoo’s pathways, as well as a 14-foot-6-tall pumpkin tree and themed lighting and décor provided by the zoo’s holiday lighting partner, Holidynamics.
Throughout the evening, Omaha Circus Arts will showcase their acts of fire dancing, aerials, juggling and flow arts while Omaha Street Percussion will return with their popular percussion performances.
Kids also can get foamed up at Frankenstein Foam Zone on the Desert Dome Plaza.
While attending Ghouls & Glow, visitors also can catch an animal ambassador program at the Dick and Mary Holland Meadowlark Theater, grab a bite to eat at Glacier Bay Landing or explore some of the zoo’s indoor exhibits.
Guests can see the nocturnal animals of Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night during their daylight cycles or watch the free-flying bats on the canopy level of the Lied Jungle. Stingray Beach and Sue’s Wildlife Carousel also will operate during the event.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.omahazoo.com or at the door each night of the event.
On Thursday, tickets are $8 for member children, $11 for member adults, $10 for non-member children and $13 for non-member adults.
Friday through Sunday, tickets are $13 for member children, $16 for member adults, $15 for non-member children and $18 for non-member adults.
Zoo members must log in with their member number or card number to receive member pricing.
Proceeds from ticket sales at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium special events are allocated toward animal health, wellness and enrichment programs as well as furthering conservation efforts worldwide.