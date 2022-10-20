Have an illuminated good time at a pair of area Halloween attractions

Carving a pumpkin is a Halloween tradition for many families. But can you imagine viewing thousands of carved pumpkins at one location?

Jack O’ Lantern World at Mahoney State Park near Ashland presents just that opportunity.

The fall attraction features thousands of jack o’ lanterns carved by 50 artisans. They are on display along a three-fourths mile walk.

The walk, featuring intricately carved, lighted pumpkins, is designed to be a one-of-a-kind whimsical experience is appropriate for all ages.

Visitors walk through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved jack o’ lanterns on a mostly paved, one-way only route. There are grassy sections on this route. Many will find it navigable by stroller or wheelchair but some may not.

The trail will take approximately 45 minutes to walk through. Visitors are not allowed to touch the pumpkins, lights and displays.

Jack O’ Lantern World is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through Oct. 30. A limited number of tickets are available per time slot.

An online ticket purchase is required by visiting thejackolanternworld.com/omaha. There will be no ticket sales onsite.

Ticket prices vary by day.

Tickets on Thursdays are $20 for adults and $14 for children ages 3-12. Friday and Sunday tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets on Saturdays are $24 for adults and $16 for children. There are additional processing fees at checkout.

Ticket-holders are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their selected start time, and must arrive no later than 15 minutes after their selected start time on their ticket to view the exhibit.

Food trucks and adult beverages will be available inside the show. The lineup of food trucks varies each evening. Participating food trucks include: Family Traditions BBQ, Beyond BBQ, Pomodoro Food Truck, GQ BBQ Southern Cuisine Food Truck, and Johnny Ricco’s.

For more information about Jack O’ Lantern World, call the park at 402-944-2523.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium also is presenting a special attraction for the Halloween season.

Ghouls & Glow presented by Veridian Credit Union is a light-time adventure for the whole family. It is being presented by Oct. 21-30.

Over 400 larger-than-life lanterns, custom-made for the zoo, illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails.

Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack o’ lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls with elements of nature, an eerie house, a mummy hand and other friendly ghouls.

A number of bats, vultures, spiders and black cats also light up the trails.

New this year at Fisherman’s Landing picnic pavilion, guests can purchase and enjoy a s’mores kit, or pick out a miniature pumpkin to decorate and take home. Visitors also can take a ride on Sue’s Carousel.

The zoo also has added something new for parents, too. On Friday and Saturday nights, two bars will be available with seasonal alcoholic drinks.

Also new this year is the V.I.G. (Very Important Ghoul) Ticket.

Besides access to the lanterns, entertainment and exhibits, a V.I.G. ticket automatically includes additional benefits. Benefits include early admission, access to the V.I.G. Lounge and an exclusive trick-or-treat bag with light-up wristband, extra candy, souvenir cup, and tickets for a carousel ride, a s’mores kit, pumpkin decorating, and merchandise discount.

Trick-or-treating is back as a nightly event. Guests should bring their own bag to collect treats.

Visitors also can catch an animal ambassador program, eat at the new Plaza Café or Glacier Bay Landing grill, or explore some of the zoo’s indoor exhibits such as Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night or the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium.

Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will light up the zoo’s pathways, as well as a 14-foot-tall pumpkin tree and themed lighting and décor.

Throughout the evening, Omaha Circus Arts will showcase their acts of fire dancing, aerials, juggling and flow arts, while Omaha Street Percussion returns with their percussion performances.

Joe Cole’s Magic Show will entertainment guests while a DJ will keep everyone dancing.

Hours of operation on Sunday through Thursday nights are 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Ticket prices vary based on date of attendance and for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium members. Both general admission and V.I.G. tickets are available for purchase online at OmahaZoo.com/Special-Events.

If purchased onsite at the zoo, prices increase $3 per ticket. Online ticket purchases are encouraged.