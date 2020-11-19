Lights displays will be illuminated this weekend

You don’t have to wait much longer to view some large area lights displays.
Two such displays — each featuring thousands of lights — are set to be illuminated this weekend.
The Holiday Lights Festival will celebrate its 21st season this year. Events and activities that are part of the festival have been modified this year following public health guidelines and recommendations to keep families and the community safe this season.
Due to ongoing construction at the Gene Leahy Mall, this year’s lighting display, like last year, will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor from Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. The lights will span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets.
The display also covers North and South Omaha along 24th Street. The lights will shine nightly for six weeks.
An integral part of the festival is the communitywide campaign to “Shine the Light on Hunger.” The campaign, led by Conagra Brands Foundation, is a rallying call for everyone to support essential front-line hunger relief efforts and provide meals for those in need.
All proceeds benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and the work they do to support and empower the community.
Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity across the food bank’s 93-county service area jumped from 207,000 to more than 296,000 people — an increase of 43%.
The food bank has distributed more than 18.8 million meals to children, families and seniors in the Heartland facing hunger during the pandemic. That is a 72% increase over the average number of meals provided previously.
Through Dec. 31, community members are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food at collection barrels placed at Omaha-area locations, including Baker’s Supermarkets. Monetary donations can be made online or by texting “FOOD” to 74121. To learn about additional ways to support the campaign, visit www.holidaylightsfestival.org.
Conagra Brands Foundation will match all campaign funds up to $100,000. Baker’s Supermarkets has pledged $20,000 on behalf of their Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment.
“The Shine the Light on Hunger campaign truly makes a significant difference for families throughout Nebraska and western Iowa,” Robert Rizzo, senior director, community investment for Conagra Brands, said in a press release. “As people enjoy Holiday Lights Festival events, they can also help their neighbors for whom consistent access to food is not a given. Shine the Light on Hunger also helps create awareness about the issues of hunger and food insecurity in our community and provides a meaningful way for everyone to take action, whether it be donating a can of food, making a monetary contribution, or volunteering at the food bank.”
Omaha’s Millennium Lights was originally created to celebrate the milestone year 2000 with the vision to turn it into an annual holiday season tradition called the Holiday Lights Festival. The celebration expanded to encompass a series of festive activities and events.
The KETV Drive-Thru Family Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Omaha Mounted Patrol Bar, 615 Leavenworth St.
The drive-thru event will include picking up craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters and Santa, trotting police horses and holiday entertainment — all in the warmth of your vehicle. The first 500 vehicles will receive one complimentary “Paddington Bear” book, courtesy of the Omaha Public Library.
The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 31. The launch and viewing location is near CHI Health Center Omaha and TD Ameritrade Park, near 10th and Cass streets.
Midtown Crossing’s Season of Lights also will be illuminated on Nov. 20 at Turner Park, 31st and Farnam streets, in Omaha. The holiday tradition will shine on through Feb. 14.
Tens of thousands of white LED lights will be strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Everyone is invited to view the decorated trees in Farnam Court while also visiting the venue’s shops and restaurants.
