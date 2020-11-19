Lights displays will be illuminated this weekend

You don’t have to wait much longer to view some large area lights displays.

Two such displays — each featuring thousands of lights — are set to be illuminated this weekend.

The Holiday Lights Festival will celebrate its 21st season this year. Events and activities that are part of the festival have been modified this year following public health guidelines and recommendations to keep families and the community safe this season.

Due to ongoing construction at the Gene Leahy Mall, this year’s lighting display, like last year, will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets with white lights, garland and festive décor from Nov. 20 through Jan. 4. The lights will span from 10th to 13th streets, and from Harney to Jackson streets.

The display also covers North and South Omaha along 24th Street. The lights will shine nightly for six weeks.

An integral part of the festival is the communitywide campaign to “Shine the Light on Hunger.” The campaign, led by Conagra Brands Foundation, is a rallying call for everyone to support essential front-line hunger relief efforts and provide meals for those in need.

All proceeds benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and the work they do to support and empower the community.