The Mead Post Prom Committee will have a New Year’s Party fundraiser on Monday at the Mead Fire Hall. Must be 21 and over to attend.
A social hour will take place from 8-9 p.m. Casino night and bingo will be from 9-11 p.m. and horse racing will be from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Casino night will include blackjack, craps, Texas hold ‘em and roulette with professional dealers. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top gamblers of the night.
Tickets are $25 per person and include entry, casino chips, various foods to be served throughout the evening, and party favors. A cash bar will be available.
For more information, contact Janeen Felty, 308-991-4772, or Nate Mongan, 402-443-8256.