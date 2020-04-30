Scribner invites folks to "Hittin' the Bricks" to celebrate graduates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Remember when you used to cruise the square in your hometown?

Or if you lived in a small town like Scribner, you just motored up and down Main Street.

Now, you can go cruising in Scribner.

The public is invited to an event called “Hittin’ the Bricks.” It starts at 6 p.m. May 2 in downtown Scribner.

Those who attend can get out of the house, while practicing social distancing.

Saturday’s kickoff event also provides a way for the public to honor nine seniors from Scribner-Snyder High School.

The seniors are asked to line up their vehicles by the school at about 5:30 p.m.

Police Chief Jake Brainard will lead the seniors, who will be the first to go down Main Street.

“We really want to recognize and honor our seniors with all the hard work they’ve done through the years. They stuck with it and made it, and we don’t want to overlook that accomplishment,” said Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for the City of Scribner.

Valla knows that with all the social distancing that’s accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people have had to stay indoors.