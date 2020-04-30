Scribner invites folks to "Hittin' the Bricks" to celebrate graduates

Remember when you used to cruise the square in your hometown?
Or if you lived in a small town like Scribner, you just motored up and down Main Street.
Now, you can go cruising in Scribner.
The public is invited to an event called “Hittin’ the Bricks.” It starts at 6 p.m. May 2 in downtown Scribner.
Those who attend can get out of the house, while practicing social distancing.
Saturday’s kickoff event also provides a way for the public to honor nine seniors from Scribner-Snyder High School.
The seniors are asked to line up their vehicles by the school at about 5:30 p.m.
Police Chief Jake Brainard will lead the seniors, who will be the first to go down Main Street.
“We really want to recognize and honor our seniors with all the hard work they’ve done through the years. They stuck with it and made it, and we don’t want to overlook that accomplishment,” said Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for the City of Scribner.
Valla knows that with all the social distancing that’s accompanied the coronavirus pandemic, lots of people have had to stay indoors.
“This is definitely an odd time we’re living in right now. Some of us are having a hard time adjusting to the isolation,” she said.
But the Scribner event gives people an opportunity to get out.
The event is called “Hittin’ the Bricks,” because Scribner’s Main Street is made of bricks. “Hitting the Bricks” will continue from 6-6:45 p.m. each Saturday in May.
Valla said other towns have had similar events and folks from Fremont and other communities are invited to participate.
“We want people to see how amazing our town is,” Valla said. “We want people to come into our community and see what we have to offer.”
Scribner Express will offer $1 ice cream cones. Z’s Bar and Grill will offer to-go orders. Mel’s Bar will sell popcorn and beverages to-go.
“Bring out your convertibles, show off your cars, trucks and motorcycles,” Valla said. “Even if your car isn’t something you want to show off, bring it out anyway and come wave at fellow social distancers on Main Street. You can be with your family or you can come alone; our cruise night does not discriminate.”
