Local News

The North Bend Fire Department will be sponsoring a spaghetti feed Saturday in the pavilion at North Bend City Park.

Serving will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until the food runs out. The menu includes: all-you-can-eat spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, drink and cookies. Freewill donations will be collected.

The Nebraska football game at 7 p.m. will be shown. Alcohol will be served at a cash bar by the Tiger Pin bowling alley until the game is over.

